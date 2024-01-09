Bizarre: NTSB Chair Says Cockpit Voice Recorder in Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Was “Completely Overwritten” (VIDEO)

During an emergency press briefing, Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), disclosed that the cockpit voice recorder on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX, which experienced a door plug loss mid-flight, had been completely overwritten.

Homendy said, “The cockpit voice recorder was completely overwritten. There is nothing on the cockpit voice recorder.”

She continued, “There was a lot going on, on the flight deck and on the plane. It’s a very chaotic event. The circuit breaker for the CVR (cockpit voice recorder) was not pulled. The maintenance team went out to get it, but it was right at about the two-hour mark.”

Per Reuters:

The cockpit voice recorder data on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet which lost a panel mid-flight on Friday was overwritten, U.S. authorities said, renewing attention on an industry call for longer in-flight recordings. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy said on Sunday no data was available on the cockpit voice recorder because it was not retrieved within two hours – when recording restarts, erasing previous data. The U.S. requires cockpit voice recorders to log two hours of data versus 25 hours in Europe for planes made after 2021. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has since 2016 called for 25-hour recording on planes manufactured from 2021.

It was also reported that the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9’s warning lights went off three times within the last month, and one of those times was just one day before the door plug incident occurred.

The NTSB reported Alaska Airlines even restricted the 737 MAX from flying to Hawaii.

