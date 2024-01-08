CALLING ALL J6 SURVIVORS : JOIN J6 CIVIL LAWSUIT NOW BY 2PM If You Were INJURED By Murderous Cops At Capitol Riot

Over 20 January 6 defendants filed a civil lawsuit on Friday against the District of Columbia, Capitol Hill Police, and Metropolitan Police Department officers for illegally brutalizing demonstrators during the Capitol riot in a complaint that obliterates the government for waging a terror attack against the American people for protesting election theft.

Every American who was injured or assaulted by lawbreaking law enforcement officials must provide their signature to join as a plaintiff in the lawsuit by 2 pm EST Monday, January 8.

Incarcerated J6 defendant Jake Lang is a leading plaintiff in the litigation spearheaded by J6 Legal and co-plaintiffs include Rachel Myers, Ryan Samsel, Raechel Genco, Isaac Thomas, Matthew Kroll, Eric Clark, Rachel Powell, Ethan Bray, and Donald Hazard. Defendants listed in the lawsuit include MPD Sgt. Robert Glover, the current MPD Chief Pamela A. Smith, former MPD Chief of the MPD Robert J. Contee, Sgt. Frank Edwards, Sgt. Tara Tindall MPD Officers Jimmy Crisman, Paul Riley, Lila Morris, the cop who beat deceased Roseanne Boyland’s body while she was unconscious, Lt. Jason Bagshaw, and Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit dead in broad daylight. According to the complaint, the defendants violated the Civil Rights Act 42 U.S.C. §1983 and the First, Fourth Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution with “unreasonably seizure/excessive force and violations of Due Process.” The “violations of Due Process” in which the plaintiffs have been subjected by police and the District of Columbia “shock the conscience, as well as Federal civil rights defined by the laws of the District of Columbia, as well as Federal civil rights defined by the laws of the District of Columbia, as well as claims brought under the laws of the District of Columbia, including common law claims for negligence, negligence per se, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress when they were beaten and illegally gassed by police officers at the U.S. Capitol or on U.S. Capitol Grounds on January 6, 2021, generally at various times between Noon and 6:00 PM EST,” the 78-page complaint states. “Indeed, on information and belief, those assailants know that they assaulted the Plaintiffs, based on the fact that they were recorded on body-worn cameras – their own body-cams or body-cams of other officers, and/or thousands of mobile smartphones equipped with fairly sophisticated hand-held video cameras,” the court filing continues. “Those officers who engaged in excessive use of force, police brutality, and other violations such as illegal discharge of gasses would have been interviewed within the course of their employment for a review of their conduct on January 6, 2021.” HELP FUND THIS LAWSUIT AT J6LEGAL.ORG Government prosecutors have also committed a slew of Brady violations by deliberately withholding and concealing exculpatory evidence from J6 defendant’s case and their attorneys, the plaintiffs warn: The U.S. Capitol Police were generally not equipped with body-cam videos whereas all MPD officers of Washington, D.C. were. Police from Maryland who came to the U.S. Capitol were sometimes equipped with body-cams as a new policy. However, even those who did not, themselves, wear body cams were filmed by the body cams of others, the political prisoners and defendants who have been terrorized by the FBI contend. “However, the Government has engaged in the most massive cover-up of information required to be disclosed by Brady v. Maryland since the creation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “The Department of Justice has been prosecuting Plaintiffs and others for three years and during what is called the most massive investigation in U.S. history has actively concealed for those three years the identity and evidence of police assaults on January 6 demonstrators. This information has been concealed including through court protective orders. Plaintiffs reasonably expected that the identity of their assailants would be revealed by now.

VIEW THE CIVIL LAWSUIT HERE

The plaintiffs, most of whom are detained in unconstitutional pretrial custody, also excoriate the government for abridging the 14th Amendment, which guarantees due process.

“Most of the Plaintiffs have been (wrongfully and unfairly) incarcerated awaiting trial during most of the time since these events of January 6, 2021, and blocked by their pretrial detention from being able to fully investigate the facts of these events (such as the identity of officers who assailed them, the policies and standing orders violated, the training they violated), or what their rights would entail or how to exercise their rights, and taking necessary actions without much more difficult efforts and arrangements than the average person,” the complaint states.

“Most of the Plaintiffs do not know the identity of most of the officers who assaulted them, gassed them with chemical agents, and the like. In most cases, the U.S. Government, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and/or U.S. Capitol Police do know the identity of the Plaintiffs’ assailants.”

WATCH: Police Grab Peaceful J6 Protester By The Face And Throw Him Over A Wall

The lawsuit also cites evidence produced in the newly-release documentary J6: A True Timeline which showcases exactly how the protest escalated into a riot after police began firing bullets at protesters, aiming at their heads.

“For the first time, the American people can see for themselves the boisterous and energetic but peaceful crowd of pro-Trump demonstrators attacked and assaulted by police officers, and how that police violence sparked a reaction of brawling and conflict by a few with the police officers who were savagely attacking previously-peaceful demonstrators,” the complaint states. “This is not opinion. It is shown on video recordings for all to see.”

WATCH:

The True Timeline of January 6th is Here! J6: A True Timeline – 01/01/2024https://t.co/JGWNtaBYNO #J6TrueTimeline pic.twitter.com/dIjK9Hy98W — J6: A True Timeline (@J6TrueTimeline) January 1, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit has reported, cops who used deadly force to assault non-violent demonstrators, “passive resistors,” on January 6, 2021, escalated the protest into a riot and broke the law in clear violation of the Metropolitan Police Department’s standard operating procedures.

Police killed four unarmed Americans as Congress certified the most flagrantly fraud-ridden election in US history; the cops indiscriminately fired sting balls and rubber bullets into the massive crowd, often aimed at their heads; scores of protesters were doused in the face with CS gas and were injured by shrapnel flying from the flash grenades.

WATCH: Cops Shove Woman To The Ground As She Chokes on Deadly CS Gas, Screams For Help

In countless instances uncovered in the CCTV and police body cam footage that Congress has yet to release, police are seen ruthlessly beating unarmed protesters with nightsticks.

Excessive force violates the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which forbids unreasonable searches and seizures by law enforcement. Victims of excessive force by police can pursue a Section 1983 claim against the officer and potentially their employer.

WATCH: Police Beat The Hell Out Of Elderly Protester On January 6

Washington D.C.’s standard statute of limitations period for a federal claim is three years. There are different exceptions for certain causes of action and where otherwise established by law.

Ideally, the complaint should be filed within a year of its occurrence.

Unable to retain a lawyer in the 11th hour before the statutes of limitations pass, the plaintiffs are suing for each of their individual rights pro se amid an overwhelming shortage of attorneys willing to take J6 cases as the Department of Justice maintains a 100 percent conviction rate.

Meanwhile, US Attorney Matthew Graves is urging the public to keep identifying J6 protesters to secure more arrests. Graves warned Friday that the DOJ will begin targeting thousands of Americans who were around the Capitol on January 6 – but did not enter the building.

This reporter has insistently pressed J6 defense attorneys as to why they have not filed complaints on behalf of their clients who were brutally assaulted by police following the riot. Two attorneys told this reporter they ‘Had never thought about it.’

Another J6 defense lawyer is calling on attorneys across the nation for help. He warns the few attorneys that have stepped to the plate to represent J6 defendants are no match against the government’s unlimited resources.

“Every J6 attorney is drowning in the battle of their lives to get their clients out of jail and prevent the judge from handing them a decade-long sentence for misdemeanors, so there’s been no room to go on the offense — there’s not enough time in the day,” he told TGP.

The civil will become a class action lawsuit immediately once the J6 plaintiffs retain an attorney to take the case, allowing plaintiffs to join the lawsuit.

If you were injured by police on January 6, 2021, on the Capitol ground, become a plaintiff in the civil suit against the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Capitol police by doing the following:

If you were injured by police on January 6, 2021, on the Capitol ground, become a plaintiff in the civil suit against the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Capitol police.

***CALLING ALL ATTORNEYS. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DEFEND J6 DEFENDANTS AGAINST THE BIDEN REGIME, CONTACT [email protected] ***

Tyrants are suing patriots into oblivion. It’s high time for the victims of authoritarianism to go on the offense.

HELP SUPPORT THE CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST DIRTY COPS AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AT J6LEGAL.ORG