SICKENING DISPLAY OF POLICE ABUSE: Cops Shove Woman to the Ground on J6 As She Chokes On Deadly CS Gas, Screams For Help: ‘I’m Blind… I Can’t Go Back… I Can’t Breathe’ [WATCH]

Cops are seen tossing a woman to the ground and savagely spraying her and other protesters in the face with CS gas as she pleads for help during the January 6 Capitol riot in harrowing police body footage.

A woman in a white coat, sunglasses and a black hat is seen falling backward to the ground by cops.

An officer yells, “Go back! Go back! Go Back! as protesters attempt to render the woman’s aid.

The police then shove the protesters as they attempt to pick her up.

“Stand down — stand down!” a cop yells as demonstrators raise their hands in the air.

A man in a black leather jacket is seen wrapping his arms around a female demonstrator and turning his back to the police, in what appears to be an effort to shield her from getting hit by the cops.

“I’m blind! I can’t breathe,” the woman in the white coat screams in a panic after getting tossed to the ground by police and sprayed with tear gas.

“Help me out of here! Get me out of here!” she wails, as she uses her hands to navigate her way around the crowd.

While pleading for assistance, a cop is seen shoving her to the ground a second time in the 37-second clip.

A man in a brown jacket intervenes asking the police to escort her away from ruckus.

“Can you please take her out? She needs help,” he tells an officer. “She keeps falling. She’s old.”

The man uses his arm to shield the officer from striking him.

“I’m not — I’m not trying to push you right now,” he says before he also gets shoved by a cop.

Another officer mercilessly sprayed the crowd with CS gas from close range, standing just feet away from the protesters, dousing them and the distressed woman in the white coat in the face with the chemical agent.

Exposure to CS gas, a type of tear gas, causes a burning sensation and tearing of the eyes to the extent that the subject cannot keep their eyes open.

CS gas activates pain receptors, igniting severe burning irritation of the mucous membranes — the eyes, nose, mouth, throat and skin — resulting in profuse coughing, nasal mucus discharge, disorientation, and difficulty breathing, incapacitating the subject. It can also cause exaggerated muscle cramping in the eye and sensitivity to light which leads to eye closure and difficulty in swallowing.

In some cases, CS gas can cause an asthma attack or swelling in the area that could potentially lead to asphyxiation or death. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long-lasting exposure to CS gas can cause lethal chemical burns or respiratory failure.

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit published hours of J6 police body cam footage that Congress refuses to publicly disclose. The footage was originally acquired and compiled by Sedition Hunters.

Tommy Tatum, who attended the J6 protest, has devoted nearly three years to investigating the events of January 6 after nearly getting killed during the riot and spent the past five days examining the police body cam footage

Tatum was on the ground alongside Roseanne Boyland and witnessed Officer Lila Morris incessantly beat Boyland’s unconscious body outside the tunnel.

While scouring through hours of the police body cam footage, he discovered the woman in the white coat screaming for help among countless instances of police brutality during the protest of the stolen 2020 presidential election.

“It’s important to remember that moments before the video of the woman screaming that she is blind starts, the police had just inadvertently gassed the entire police line, along with the crowd of protesters, at approximately 2:30 pm. That is probably why the woman is screaming and in agony,” Tatum told TGP in an exclusive interview.

“Everything was normal on January 6, the first shot from the less lethal team was fired, visibly injuring a protester,” he said.

At 1:07 pm, police fired a rubber bullet into Joshua Black’s left cheek and he immediately began profusely bleeding from his face.

Aerial CCTV footage shows the moment Black was shot in the face and the state of the crowd before and after the police opened fire.

But when the police opened fire at 2:30 pm, inadvertently firing CS gas at the police line, hundreds suffered injury hundreds and began to panic, Tatum explained.

“Officer Rich misfired a 40 millimeter CS gas canister near the scaffolding and accidentally gassed the entire police line on January 6, prompting the line to quell and protesters to start moving forward. That’s when this lady got caught up in the melee.

“If the cops never fired CS gas at their own officers, January 6 would not have happened the way it did.”

The majority of police injuries on January 6 were inflicted by other police, not the protesters, despite the state-run narrative about the riot propagated by mainstream media.

Police can be seen in numerous instances incompetently throwing canisters of tear gas and firing flashbang grenades at demonstrators that land amongst the squadron of police.

WATCH: