Police Beat The Hell Out Of Innocent J6 Protesters And They Face Years In Prison. The Left Riots, Sues Police For ‘Excessive Force’ And Wins Millions.

A new video from the January 6 protests was released this past weekend from inside the entrance to the US Capitol.

Capitol Hill police officers are seen ruthlessly beating an elderly man in footage from the Capitol riot on January 6 that was widely circulated across social media.

“The Capitol cops beat the hell out of innocent J6 protesters, and the videos are finally coming out. The cops should be charged and the protesters should be freed. This is why the uniparty didn’t want the videos released,” states the caption attached to a video of cops repeatedly striking and spraying a gray-haired man who appears trapped in a doorway between police and protesters.

The video of the cops beating the elderly man has been viewed 1.2 million times on Twitter at the time of this publication.

WATCH:

The left is all of a sudden pro cop after watching this https://t.co/xD47C7ZJMK — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 28, 2023

A screenshot of a cop spraying an older man with a red hat directly in the face while standing a few feet away from the protester has also gone viral.

The closer we get to exposing election fraud, the harder the regime fights back Never stop yelling the truth Joe Biden is an illegitimate tyrant pic.twitter.com/jmAHCfHCa0 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 27, 2023

Footage of Capitol Police shoving an elderly woman down a set of stairs outside the US Capitol on January 6 is also making the rounds.

The police actually pushed this woman down a flight of stairs twice and according to our sources, this brutal display of police abuse ignited the crowd that day.

WATCH:

Did the Capitol Police intentionally antagonize J6 protesters?

An officer brutally shoves an old lady down concrete stairs in this footage.

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/LRakEC5Iqx — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) November 24, 2023

As TGP has reported, when the police started shooting people in the face and throwing flash grenades at the unarmed crowd, everything changed on January 6.

“Anyone who wants to get to the bottom of January 6 must focus on the key moment: The precise time the typical protest escalated into “the most investigated demonstration in FBI history,” defense attorney Steven Metcalf told TGP days after the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

“This is crucial — this is crucial — because this is where what everybody is saying about J6 being a ‘set-up’ and a ‘fedsurrection’ actually matters. But nobody is pinpointing the precise time,” he said. “Everyone is saying, ‘There’s FBI agents in the crowd,’ ‘There’s CHSs in the crowd.’ There’s blah blah blah — I’ll tell you exactly where shit went crazy.

“It went crazy at that precise time when the protesters were all standing in the west side terrace and then shots start going off and people started getting hit in the faces… There were a couple of agitators in the crowd don’t get me wrong, but what took it to a whole different level is people being shot in the face with rubber bullets.

“That’s where people who were angry got even angrier and rightfully so.”

Nearly 1200 Americans who protested on January 6 are being prosecuted by the Justice Department and the Biden regime and Chris Wray’s FBI continues to expand its J6 probe. Over 150 J6 defendants have been held in pre-trial detention.

#January6th 4 or 5 cops tackle a man and then to strike him in the head and repeatedly to the body in front of tens of thousand of election theft protestors which infuriates them. pic.twitter.com/RGRlwoJuXu — Thomas Tatum (@JackSmart007) November 28, 2023



Demonstrators who walked through the Capitol Building would face misdemeaning trespassing charges punishable by up to a year in prison before and after January 6. But J6ers who peacefully strolled through the building are resoundingly charged with 1512 Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, punishable by a 20-year prison sentence, and designated as terrorists within the Bureau of Prisons system.

To increase prison sentences for wrongthink, the government made examples of the leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers with charges of seditious conspiracy. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is serving a 22-year prison sentence after the government persuaded an Antifa-supporting jury he conspired to overthrow the US government, even though Tarrio was not in Washington DC on January 6. His co-defendants were also handed the highest sentences to date for merely trespassing in the building and committing no violent crimes during the protest — 18 years for Ethan Nordean, 17 years for Joe Biggs, 15 years for Zachary Rehl and 10 years for Dominic Pezzola.

Murderers are being handed lighter sentences than J6 political hostages.

Meanwhile, so-called racial justice demonstrators are being awarded millions of dollars after getting arrested during their protests where they destroyed property, torched historic buildings, and attempted to storm the White House.

In September, New York City agreed to pay at least $35 million to settle allegations of police misconduct and civil rights violations by police against people protesting the 2020 death of George Floyd, including $10 million for protesters who were kettled during a demonstration in the South Bronx. More than 600 people have reportedly brought individual claims against the city, many of which are still pending.

In April 2022, a federal jury awarded $14 million to 12 Denver racial justice activists who sued police for hitting them with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during the 2020 Floyd demonstrations. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights.

In April 2021, the city of Washington reached a $1.6 million settlement in two lawsuits that included excessive force on protesters and allegations of arrests without cause during the inauguration of former President Donald Trump in January 2017. The American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia, representing the plaintiffs warned in a statement about the settlement that the police “engaged in or supervised constitutional violations including mass arrests of demonstrators without probable cause, unlawful conditions of confinement for detainees, and/or use of excessive force.”

The ACLU said that even though just a few protesters caused damage and engaged in violence, police rounded up more than 200 protestors and “detained them without access to food, water, or restrooms for up to 16 hours.”The conduct of Metropolitan Police Department officers was investigated by the city’s Police Complaints Board.

In May 2020, Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker as hundreds of Democrat-sanctioned “social justice warriors” gathered outside the executive mansion throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Despite sparking one of the highest alerts on the White House, the worldwide headquarters of the US military and the nation, since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, none of the left-wing rioters were sentenced to decades in prison for endangering the sitting president.

Where are the lawsuits filed on behalf of all the January 6 protesters who were injured by rubber bullets, flashbang grenades, shrapnel, and teargas on January 6 and were mercilessly beaten by police? How many protesters had to make their way from the protest to the emergency room?

The Gateway Pundit spoke with former J6 defense attorney-turned-paralegal Jonathon Moseley, who is currently in the midst of J6 litigation, about the prospects of filing a lawsuit against the District of Columbia, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Capitol Police Department for civil rights abuses and police brutality on behalf of January 6 protesters.

Moseley cautioned, “There are way too many J6 defendants and not nearly enough lawyers.”

“In any other area, you’d expect lawyers to be lining up and wanting to take the case. But here there’s a there’s a chronic shortage of lawyers willing to do the work on January 6,” he told TGP in an exclusive interview. “It’s a matter it’s a matter of time, money and effort. When lawyers are defending these people who were injured by police during the protest, they are faced with the urgent problem of the defendant being sentenced to jail or prison.

“There are lots of lawsuits that people want to file over the use of the misuse of tear gas, but the civil lawsuits are being completely ignored because the criminal cases are too important,” he continued. “It’s just a matter of too much work and not enough time.

“What’s the legality of police beating unarmed protesters? It is illegal. Liberals have won lawsuits on that. They’ve won millions of dollars for groups of people. So, there’s your legality. The left files lawsuits against police brutality and unconstitutional detention all the time. The first thing you need is a plaintiff. The second thing you need is a lawyer who’s not afraid of his own shadow. ”

Mosely is calling on attorneys around the country to represent J6 defendants amid a judicial crisis that perils the First Amendment.

“Lawyers from any jurisdiction can practice law in DC federal court if a local lawyer waves them in — about half of the lawyers who are currently working for January 6, defendants are not local DC lawyers.”

Asked what it would cost to wage a legal battle against the District of Columbia over police brutality on January 6, akin to the lawsuits filed by the ACLU, Moseley cautioned “A lawyer has to be financially successful enough to have money available to litigate the case for years before they get a payday.”

“And they might never get paid,” he added. “They have to have enough money origin the bank to afford to gamble and lose.

“If your lawyer is not willing to do it on contingency, has enough money in the bank to risk losing, you would probably need at least $50,000 raised for this sort of lawsuit. And the other issue is, no matter how good the lawyer is, the factual research is a ton of work. There’s a lot of details that lawyers don’t know. We need people that want to just do research and volunteer to pull things together.”

The most seasoned attorneys with the most compelling presentations, exposing all the crimes committed by police on January 6, will still be confronted with the same biased federal judges who preside over the nearly 100 percent conviction rate of J6 defendants.

“Research is crucial, but the judges will ignore it. I’ve had judges practically scoff at the Constitution,” Mosely said. “We try to argue from the Constitution, they’ll kind of like throw their hands in the air and look disgusting. They pretend they pretend to listen to defense motions, and then always, you know, barely turn every issue in favor of the prosecution.”

PLEASE SUPPORT ALICIA’S J6 INVESTIGATION HERE