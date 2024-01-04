EXCLUSIVE… WATCH: Police Grab Peaceful J6 Protester By The Face And Throw Him Over A Wall, Excessive Force Expert Explains Exactly How These COPS BROKE THE LAW

Cops who used deadly force to assault non-violent demonstrators, “passive resistors,” on January 6, 2021, escalating the protest into a riot, broke the law in clear violation of the Metropolitan Police Department’s standard operating procedures.

Police indiscriminately fired sting balls and rubber bullets into the massive crowd, often aimed at their heads, scores of protesters were doused in the face with CS gas and were injured by shrapnel flying from the flash grenades. In countless instances uncovered in the CCTV and police body cam footage that Congress has yet to release, police are seen ruthlessly beating protesters with their nightsticks.

Evidently the “excessive force and absolute brutality” leveled against the demonstrators protesting the coup de etat of the US government in the nation’s Capitol on January 6 was “approved or authorized by police leadership,” warns court-certified excessive force expert Steven Hill with Sponsor J6.

Hill has investigated over 1000 hours of J6 footage over the past two years, taken the stand in three J6 trials as an expert witness, and assisted defense attorneys including those representing the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys with gathering exculpatory evidence.

In a series of videos compiled by Sponsor J6, Hill, a veteran SWAT team supervisor, identifies how police unprecedentedly aberrated from the normal protocol on Jan. 6, illegally assaulting the most peaceful, non-threatening protesters.

Footage uncovered from police body cam #X6039BEYS shows four cops tossing a “passive resistor” over a wall for dangerously… sitting down.

“Let’s go! Move! Move!” a cop screams at a man in a tan coat seated on a planter outside the Capitol building at 4:29 pm on January 6.

The protester immediately put his hands up showing his palms as the officer grabbed him by his jacket to his feet.

The cop then shoved the man back down, igniting outrage from other demonstrators who came to his defense.

“Get your fucking hands off me! Don’t fucking touch him!” another protester shouts at the police, prompting the cops to lunge their nightsticks at the peaceful demonstrator.

Continuing to raise his palms, the protester in the tan coat falls to his back as the cops drag him by his face.

The officers then shove the protester off the wall from a 4-foot cliff to the ground. It’s unclear whether the man landed head first as the protester braced his fall.

“Back up! Move back! Move back!” a demonstrator in a black coat and a gas mask screams, pleading for the cops to stop the brutality.

“These officers should have used MP hand techniques and verbal commands, and when this didn’t work, he should have been handed off to an arrest team. But you don’t see arrest teams working with these riot control formations on that day,” Hill highlights in the 3-minute video capturing the brawl. “This leads me to believe that there was no, or very limited, leadership that day.

“We’ve seen passive resistors treated differently during other demonstrations around DC, so you would think this man would have received a citation and an order to appear in front of a judge,” he said. “But apparently, January 6th was a different kind of day. The amount of excessive force and absolute brutality we see on this day appears to have been approved or authorized by police leadership.” TGP has not verified whether the demonstrator has been apprehended by the FBI or is currently a J6 defendant.

But nothing about the manhandling, trampling and tossing the passive resistor over the wall is legal or warranted, cautions the Air Force veteran and former cop who served over 40 years in law enforcement.

“A passive resistor is somebody who wants to sit, cross their arms and say, ‘Hell no, we won’t go.’ We see it a lot. The first level of force an officer can use is just being there in uniform, that’s considered a use of force,” Hill told TGP in an exclusive interview. “The second thing they can do is issue a verbal command, ‘You need to leave.’

“The guy could then keep sitting and say I’m not going.’ That’s the level of force they should they should be using against this demonstrator. The next level of force on a passive resistor is basically to take him into custody, not pick him up and flip him over the wall!

“With a use of force continuum or ‘reactive control model,’ as a police officer, I’ve learned that my reaction is going to be based upon the suspect’s action. If the suspect is compliant, then I use cooperative controls, such as just being a uniform before I say, ‘Sir, you can’t do that, you know, you must leave.’ If he’s compliant, he’ll turn and walk away.

“But next level, if he wants to persist passively — just stands there, lays on the ground, sits somewhere or if he just goes limp — the officer can use anything from presence to issuing commands to contact controls. A contract and contact control is where I touch you — it can be as simple as, ‘I’m going to place your hand, behind your back and put handcuffs on it,’ that’s all contact control. I can use a teeny amount of physical force to put him in a position of disadvantage, to put him in handcuffs, or to just escort him where I need him to go.

“That’s what you do with a passive resistor. I can’t legally go above that level of force. I can’t say, ‘He’s not going move so I’m gonna hit him in the head with my baton or I’m going to stick a dog on him.”