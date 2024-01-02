BREAKING: Claudine Gay Resigns as President of Harvard After Nearly 50 Allegations of Plagiarism – Rambling Race-Baiting Resignation Letter Included

Claudine Gay has resigned as president of Harvard after nearly 50 allegations of plagiarism.

The total number of plagiarism allegations against Gay is nearly 50, or “half of Gay’s published works,” according to the Free Beacon.

According to the Harvard Crimson, Gay will resign on Tuesday afternoon.

The Harvard Crimson reported:

Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign Tuesday afternoon, bringing an end to the shortest presidency in the University’s history, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. It is not clear who will be appointed to serve as interim president. University spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain declined to comment on Gay’s decision to step down. Gay’s resignation — just six months and two days into the presidency — comes amid growing allegations of plagiarism and lasting doubts over her ability to respond to antisemitism on campus after her disastrous congressional testimony Dec. 5.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that allegations had emerged suggesting President Gay may have committed academic misconduct by plagiarizing her PhD thesis, potentially breaching Harvard’s academic code of ethics. Having made history as Harvard’s first black President in 2023, Gay’s academic credentials, including her bachelor’s degree from Stanford and her master’s and PhD from Harvard, have come under intense scrutiny.

Thanks to independent journalists like Christopher Rufo and Aaron Sibarium, the public became aware of Claudine Gay’s plagiarism.

First, Gay lifts an entire paragraph nearly verbatim from a paper by Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam’s, while passing it off as her own paraphrase and language. This is a direct violation of Harvard’s policy: “When you paraphrase, your task is to distill the source’s ideas… pic.twitter.com/t6enHp3dN9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

SCOOP: Harvard president Claudine Gay was hit with six additional allegations of plagiarism tonight in a complaint filed with the university, pushing the total number of allegations near 50. These are some of the most extreme and clear-cut examples yet.https://t.co/Bg69AeZcMU — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Billboard trucks were previously sent to Harvard’s New England Campus demanding the university’s president Claudine Gay be fired.

The trucks displayed Claudine Gay’s photo along with the words “Fire Gay.”

Claudine Gay also came under fire for dismissing the calls for genocide against the Jews to be a violation of the school’s code of conduct in front of the House Education Committee last month.

Update: Here is Claudine Gay’s resignation letter (she played the race card):

“…it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”