New Plagiarism Charges Against Harvard President Claudine Gay-Total Allegations Near 50



The Gateway Pundit reported on the “numerous and serious violations of academic ethics” and accusations of plagiarism against Harvard University President Claudine Gay.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that Gay is now facing six new plagiarism charges, revealed in a complaint filed with the university Monday.

“In a 2001 article, Gay lifts nearly half a page of material verbatim from another scholar, David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin.”

The total number of plagiarism allegations against Gay is nearly 50, or “half of Gay’s published works,” according to the Free Beacon.

The Washington Free Beacon:

Seven of Gay’s 17 published works have already been impacted by the scandal, but the new charges, which have not been previously reported, extend into an eighth: In a 2001 article, Gay lifts nearly half a page of material verbatim from another scholar, David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin. That article, “The Effect of Minority Districts and Minority Representation on Political Participation in California,” includes some of the most extreme and clear-cut cases of plagiarism yet. At one point, Gay borrows four sentences from Canon’s 1999 book, Race, Redistricting, and Representation: The Unintended Consequences of Black Majority Districts, without quotation marks and with only minor semantic tweaks. She does not cite Canon anywhere in or near the passage, though he does appear in the bibliography.

In addition to the plagiarism accusations, it is also alleged that Gay refused to share her research with two professors who questioned a data method she used in a 2001 Stanford paper they say “often resulted in ‘logical inconsistencies.’”

Winkfield Twyman Jr., a former law school professor and Harvard graduate, has also accused Gay of making a career out of “disrupting” black male scholars.

On Sunday, The Harvard Crimson published an opinion piece by an anonymous member of the Harvard College Honor Council who votes on plagiarism cases calling for Gay to step down.

In the Crimson opinion piece, the writer compares the treatment of Harvard undergraduates suspected of plagiarism with that of Gay, saying that in the 2021-22 school year, the last year for which data is publicly available, 43 percent of cases involved plagiarism or misuse of sources.

The writer notes that, according to Harvard’s own definitions, omitting quotation marks, citing sources incompletely, or not citing sources at all constitutes plagiarism.