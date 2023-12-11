Truck Billboards Calling For University President Claudine Gay to be Fired Circle Harvard

Billboard trucks were sent to Harvard’s New England Campus on Sunday demanding the university’s president Claudine Gay be fired.

The trucks displayed Claudine Gay’s photo along with the words “Fire Gay.”

Claudine Gay came under fire for dismissing the calls for genocide against the Jews to be a violation of the school’s code of conduct in front of the House Education Committee earlier this month.

Gay was among the university presidents grilled by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., regarding the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and the vocal calls of “intifada” during pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Stefanik asked Gay, “You understand that the use of the term intifada in the context of the Israeli-Arab conflict is indeed a call for violent armed resistance against the State of Israel, including violence against civilians and the genocide of Jews… And there have been multiple marches at Harvard with students chanting quote ‘There is only one solution, intifada revolution’ and quote ‘Globalize the intifada.’ Is that correct?”

Gay responded, “I’ve heard that thoughtless, reckless and hateful language on our campus, yes,” calling it “abhorrent” and “hateful speech.”

When specifically pressed on whether calls for “intifada,” direct support for the genocide of Jewish people, violated Harvard’s code of conduct, Gay weakly replied that it “depends on the context.”

One truck circled the campus while a second one is at the main gate of the school showing her conversation with Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York earlier this week.

A plane will also fly over the campus over the coming week saying “HARVARD-STOP JEW HATRED.”

Fox News Reported:

Billboard trucks demanding Harvard’s President Claudine Gay be fired were deployed to the New England campus on Sunday, Fox News Digital learned, just days after her controversial remarks to Congress regarding whether calls for the genocide of Jews breaks the school’s code of conduct. “FIRE GAY,” the privately-funded trucks read, accompanied by photos of Gay while she appeared before Congress last Tuesday. One of the trucks is circling the campus, while the other is positioned at the school’s main gate and blaring Gay’s exchange with Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik on Tuesday. The private funder running the billboard box truck campaign will also deploy a plane over campus this week with a banner reading, “HARVARD — STOP JEW HATRED,” Fox News Digital learned.

The same tactic was used to put pressure on University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill.

Billboard trucks drove around University of Pennsylvania with the words “Fire Liz.” The pressure that was put on her led to her resignation on Saturday.