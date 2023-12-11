New Accusations that Embattled Harvard Prez. Claudine Gay Plagiarized her PhD Thesis

Harvard University President Claudine Gay has been under fire for the past week after her remarks to Congress where she refused to condemn calling for the “genocide of Jews” as hate speech.

Harvard President Gay was among Presidents of several other elite colleges who refused to condemn the remarks, including the Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the head of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Just this weekend, influential Jewish groups were able to force Liz Magill, President of UPenn, to resign. Chairman of the Board at UPenn, Scott Bok, is also reportedly resigning.

Since the October 7 massacre by Hamas-affiliated terrorists against Israel, the aftermath in American academic circles has been largely pro-Hamas virtue signaling. Student groups influenced by pro-Islam arguments have been highlighting the Palestinian cause and minimizing Jewish victims and concerns. These pro-Palestinian actions are taken on college campuses despite the strong, organized, financial and political power of American Jewish supporters of Israel.

Last month after major alumni and donors threatened to withhold donations, Harvard had to specifically condemn some of its own students after they praised Hamas, in response to pro-Israeli political and business pressure on Harvard. A prominent Rabbi at Harvard resigned in protest. Congress has threatened to investigate systemic anti-Semitism. Mobile video trucks are driving around Harvard urging President Claudine Gay to resign.

And now it appears that Harvard President Claudine Gay may have plagiarized her PhD thesis, perhaps the gravest of academic sins. Gay is Harvard’s first black President, taking office in 2023. Gay received her undergraduate at Stanford, and her masters and PhD from Harvard.

Posted by Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute in New York, comparisons and excerpts of Gay’s PhD thesis bears a striking resemblance to other scholars who remain un-cited and unacknowledged.

Chris Rufo of the Manhattan Institute

If true, this would be a major violation of Harvard’s academic policies and would threaten to invalidate much of the academic work published by Gay.

Rufo’s first example:

Rufo’s second example:

Rufo also claims that Gay plagiarized from conservative Prof. Carol Swain of Vanderbilt University, providing the following example as one of many:

Prof. Carol Swain, retired at Vanderbilt University, has responded to the controversy already on Twitter by saying:

This developing controversy threatens to further burden Claudine Gay and pressure her to resign in the wake of her shocking comments which were said by many to be anti-Semitic.

