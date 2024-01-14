Archbishop Viganò Calls for Swiss Guards to Arrest Pope Francis and Cardinal Responsible for Pornograhic Book

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has called for the Swiss Guards to remove and arrest Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel “Tucho” Fernandez after the discovery of a pornographic work by Fernandez.

Archbishop Viganò wrote on X, “The blasphemous sewer regurgitations of Tucho’s repulsive pamphlet show such a level of perversion and alienation to the Faith as to demand the expulsion manu militari of the Argentinean and his accomplices. The Swiss Guards have sworn to defend the See of Peter, not the one who is systematically demolishing it. Let them therefore be faithful to their oath and arrest these heretical perverts!”

The blasphemous sewer regurgitations of Tucho’s repulsive pamphlet show such a level of perversion and alienation to the Faith as to demand the expulsion manu militari of the Argentinean and his accomplices. The Swiss Guards have sworn to defend the See of Peter, not the one who… pic.twitter.com/aKEuOtklqZ — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) January 8, 2024

Lifesite News reports:

The Vatican whistleblower’s declaration follows the publication of the news that Cardinal Fernandez, believed to be the author of the scandalous Fiducia Supplicansand at least parts of the controversial Amoris Laetitia, had published a sexually explicit work of theology in 1998. The work, entitled The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality, compares mystical experiences to male and female sexual response.

NEC NOMINETUR IN VOBIS Declaration of Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

regarding the scandalous book “La Pasión Mística” by Víctor Manuel Fernándezhttps://t.co/7My0ZZsEGq « […] Look at the erotic frescoes commissioned by Vincenzo Paglia in the Terni cathedral; Rupnik’s… pic.twitter.com/TiGNWShOor — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) January 12, 2024

Archbishop Viganò shared his thoughts at length in a “Declaration of Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop regarding the scandalous book ‘La Pasión Mística’ by Víctor Manuel Fernández.”

I repeat: we must recognize that a revolutionary process has been underway for over a century; a planned process which then materialized with the subversive action of the neomodernists at the Council and with their seizure of power throughout the post-conciliar period; a process in which all the Popes from John XXIII to Benedict XVI took an active part. If we arrived at the worship of the Pachamama it is because we passed through Assisi; if the Abu Dhabi Declaration was signed and desired by the Holy See, it is because we first tolerated Nostra Ætate and Dignitatis Humanæ; if we have come to hear deaconesses theorized it is because we have suffered in silence the introduction of “extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist” and altar girls. And – let’s say it! – if today the Vatican is reduced to a brothel, it is because since the time of Paul VI there was no desire to nip in the bud the lavender mafia that was encysted in the Vatican, instead favoring those who, being more blackmailable, gave greater guarantees of obedience. The pattern of how the deep church acted to infiltrate the Catholic Church is a mirror image of what the deep state followed to take control of civil governments, as recent news shows us. The sewer from which the infamous pamphlet of the Prefect of the former Holy Office re-emerged is the same from which the scandals of the characters mentioned in Epstein’s list emerge. We need a radical return to the God of the human race, through a purification of civil society and the ecclesial body. We need to oppose this attack with collective action, so that the Papacy may return to being a Beacon of Truth and a Harbor of Salvation, and not the megaphone of the antichristic synarchy of the World Economic Forum.

Archbishop Viganò has been a consistently powerful voice standing up to Red Francis and the deep state (and deep church).

The Archbishop issued a strong statement following the dismissal of Bishop Joseph Strickland by Pope Francis.

Bishop Strickland was removed after his appearance at a protest outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after the team honored the demonic group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Viganò characterized the removal as “a cowardly form of authoritarianism,” contrasting it with the Pope’s advocacy for “welcoming” and “inclusiveness.”

In February of 2023, Viganò sent The Gateway Pundit, Tucker Carlson, and America a message regarding the secular state and the church of the environment that has served to destroy the presence of the Catholic Religion in society, replacing it with the Luciferian paganism of the New World Order (NWO).