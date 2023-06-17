DISGUSTING. Major League Baseball and LA Dodgers Honor Demonic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Home Field Before Game (VIDEO)

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers honored the demonic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on home field Friday night before the game.
The anti-religious demonic gay act was introduced on the field by the game announcer.
There was only a smattering of Dodger fans at the game.
The MC announced to the crowd, “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”
Clearly the Dodgers organization believes mocking Christians is outstanding community service.
The Dodgers condone this.
One of the members of the anti-catholic drag group, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, seen here screaming at a Christian reporter who said she found their mockery of Jesus offensive.
Their entire purpose is to mock Jesus and Christians.
Why are the LA Dodgers and CA lawmakers proud to honor and celebrate anti-Catholic drag group 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,' whose sole claim to fame is their anti-Christian religious bigotry? Everyone, regardless of our religious beliefs, should denounce such hate and…
