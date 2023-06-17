DISGUSTING. Major League Baseball and LA Dodgers Honor Demonic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Home Field Before Game (VIDEO)

by

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers honored the demonic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on home field Friday night before the game.

The anti-religious demonic gay act was introduced on the field by the game announcer.

There was only a smattering of Dodger fans at the game.

The MC announced to the crowd, “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Clearly the Dodgers organization believes mocking Christians is outstanding community service.

Via Tommy Robinson News.

The Dodgers condone this.

More…

Their entire purpose is to mock Jesus and Christians.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.