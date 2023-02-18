EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Vigano Responds to Tucker Carlson – Says It’s Time to Call Out New World Order and Hold Globalists Accountable for Their Crimes

by

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano sent The Gateway Pundit, Tucker Carlson, and America a message regarding the secular state and the church of the environment, that have served to destroy the presence of the Catholic Religion in society, replacing it with the Luciferian paganism of the New World Order (NWO).

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganon shared with us all a video and a text, in which he comments on the recent Tucker Carlson monologue regarding the Church of the environment.

He says that Tucker’s point of view is very interesting and deserves to be used to demonstrate how the secular state has served to destroy the presence of the Catholic Religion in society, replacing it with the Luciferian paganism of the NWO.  He says:

We must continue our common efforts to publicly denounce with determination the coup of the globalist sect, because our very survival is at stake.”

God bless and protect you all

Archbishop Vigano begins his message as follows:

Click here for the TGP discounts page at MyPillow - use promo code TGP to benefit Gateway Pundit and get huge discounts!

In an interesting interview on Fox News titled The Church of Environmentalism (here), journalist Tucker Carlson has brought to light a contradiction that may have escaped the notice of many people but which I consider extremely revealing.

Carlson recalls that the American Constitution prohibits any state religion, but for some time the governing Democratic party has imposed on the American people the globalist cult, with its green agenda, its woke dogmas, its condemnations and cancel culture, its priests of the World Health Organization, the prophets of the World Economic Forum. A religion in all respects, all-encompassing not only for the life of the individuals who practice it, but also in the life of the nation that publicly confesses it, adapts laws and sentences to it, and inspires education and every governmental action around it.

In the name of the globalist religion, its adherents demand that all citizens behave in accordance with the morality of the New World Order, accepting uncritically – and with an attitude of devout submission to religious authority – the doctrine defined ex cathedra by the Davos Sanhedrin…

…For too long citizens and faithful have passively suffered the decisions of their political and religious leaders in the face of the evidence of their betrayal. Respect for authority is based on the recognition of a “theological” fact, that is, of the Lordship of Jesus Christ over individuals, nations, and the Church. If those in authority in the State and Church act against the citizens and the faithful, their power is usurped and their authority null and void. Let us not forget that rulers are not the owners of the State and the masters of the citizens, just as the Pope and the Bishops are not the owners of the Church and the masters of the faithful. If they do not want to be like fathers to us; if they do not want our good and indeed do everything to corrupt us in body and spirit, it is time to drive them out of their positions and call them to account for their betrayal, their crimes, and their scandalous lies.

Below is his message and below that is his full message in print.

Here is Archbishop Vigano’s message in print.

NWO State Religion by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a radio host at TNTRadio.live, author, former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for nearly a decade, and a contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
The Latest From Joe Hoft
15 FACTS on the Dozens of Federal Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol
Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Toxic RINO Lindsey Graham Accused of Fast-Tracking Biden’s Radical Judicial Nominees
“Do Your Non-Uniformed Guys Have Any Identifiers” – SHOCKING Capitol Police Video Uncovered from Jan 6 Shows Undercover and Armed DOJ Onsite – IT WAS A SETUP
“The CCP Is Killing Us and We Won’t Even Call Them the Enemy” – Dr. Peter Navarro
Add Missouri to the List of States Where RINOs Are Working to Disenfranchise Grassroot Conservatives
Contact Joe Hoft