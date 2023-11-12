Italian Archbishop Viganò Slams Commie Pope After Dismissing Conservative US Bishop — “Cowardly Form of Authoritarianism”

On Thursday, socialist Pope Francis removed Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

Strickland, appointed in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, had been vocal in his criticism of the Vatican’s approach towards LGBTQ issues, abortion, and the discussion around allowing priests to marry.

He explicitly opposed the idea of same-sex marriage and sex outside of marriage, upholding the traditional Catholic doctrine that marriage should be between one man and one woman.

In June, thousands of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to protest the team honoring the demonic group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball allowed the radical demonic gay group who mock Catholics and Christianity to be celebrated before the start of the baseball game.

Bishop J. Strickland from Texas spoke at the rally and prayed before the game.

Following Bishop Strickland’s appearance at the protest in Los Angeles, the Vatican allegedly sent two bishops to Texas to confront and harass Bishop Strickland in Texas.

On Saturday, the commie Pope Francis dismissed Bishop Strickland from his duties in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released the following statement:

In June of this year, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, directed that an Apostolic Visitation of the Diocese of Tyler should be conducted. Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden and Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of Tucson were appointed to conduct the Visitation. The Prelates conducted an exhaustive inquiry into all aspects of the governance and leadership of the Diocese of Tyler by its Ordinary, Bishop Joseph Strickland. As a result of the Visitation, the recommendation was made to the Holy Father that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible. After months of careful consideration by the Dicastery for Bishops and the Holy Father, the decision was reached that the resignation of Bishop Strickland should be requested. Having been presented with that request on November 9, 2023, Bishop Strickland declined to resign from office. Thereafter, on November 11, 2023, the Holy Father removed Bishop Strickland from the Office of Bishop of Tyler. Pending more permanent arrangements for the Diocese of Tyler, the Holy Father has, at the same time, appointed Bishop Joe Vasquez, Bishop of Austin, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Tyler. Let us keep Bishop Strickland, the clergy and faithful of the Diocese of Tyler, and Bishop Vasquez in our prayers.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued a strong statement following the dismissal of Bishop Joseph Strickland by Pope Francis.

Viganò characterized the removal as “a cowardly form of authoritarianism,” contrasting it with the Pope’s advocacy for “welcoming” and “inclusiveness.”

He cited the situations involving Fr. Marco Rupnik and Bishop Michael Olson to highlight the inconsistencies in the Vatican’s actions.

Viganò’s statement reflects a deepening divide within the Catholic Church, framing Strickland’s dismissal as a manifestation of tyranny by Pope Francis and a test of allegiance for the Church’s leaders. He condemned the silence of other pastors on this issue, implying that such inaction amounts to complicity with what he views as a subversion of the Church’s core principles of justice and truth.

Read his statement below:

The removal of His Excellency Archbishop Joseph Strickland, especially after the failure to ambush him with the Apostolic Visitation, appears as a cowardly form of authoritarianism, which in no way fits with Bergoglio's rants about "welcoming" and "inclusiveness." Seeing the sacrilegious and perverted Marco Rupnik incardinated in the Diocese of Capodistria, or Bishop Michael Olson still in office despite the petition of the faithful of Fort Worth following his abuses and scandalous behavior with the Carmelite Sisters of Arlington, while one of the few faithful Bishops is persecuted and kicked out for no reason shows us in all its arrogance the tyranny of the Argentine Jesuit. A tyranny that is even more scandalous to the faithful due to the fact that the majority of the Pastors are silent out of cowardice or complicity. This affair will reveal who stands with the true Church of Christ and who chooses to stand with His declared enemies. To remain silent and endure this umpteenth violation of the most basic principles of justice and truth is to make oneself complicit with a subverter.