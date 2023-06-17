THOUSANDS of Catholics and Christians Gather Outside Dodger Stadium as Team Honors Demonic Group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Thousands of Catholics and Christians gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night to protest the team honoring the demonic group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball are allowing the radical demonic gay group to mock Catholics and Christianity tonight.

They think its funny.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith: pic.twitter.com/oHPIeHoCI3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

Jack Posobiec led the crowd in a Latin prayer.

Jack Posobiec leads the crowd of hundreds outside Dodgers Stadium in a Latin prayer. pic.twitter.com/ok7XWf0pa4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023

Prayerful Procession at Dodgers Stadium pic.twitter.com/ygQLv6yVU4 — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) June 16, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers apologized to and re-invited anti-Catholic ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ trans nuns to pride night.

The Dodgers previously removed the vulgar, anti-Christian, Marxist group from their honoree list.

After backlash from the group, the Dodgers decided to re-invite them back on the field June 16 for pride night.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said Monday night.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades,” the organization said.

“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family,” they said.