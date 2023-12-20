“State of Denial: Arizona” Documentary About Rigged Election to Premiere Online and in Phoenix, AZ Tonight With Special Guests – WATCH FREE HERE @ 10 PM ET

by

Speropictures and Matt Thayer’s first movie in their new series of documentaries titled ‘State of Denial,’ aimed at exposing election fraud across the nation, is set to premiere tonight in Arizona.

Special guests, including Kari Lake, are expected to appear tonight at the special invite-only premiere near Phoenix, Arizona. The Gateway Pundit will provide updates and exclusive reporting from this event.

Matt and Joy Thayer, travelers and documentarians who founded Speropictures in 2009, previously created ‘The Trump I Know,’ the ‘RE:AWAKENING‘ docuseries, and ‘[S]election Code.’

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on tonight’s ‘State of Denial: Arizona’ release and the epic trailer, which accurately illustrates a dystopian Arizona plagued by obviously fraudulent elections.

COMING SOON: ‘STATE OF DENIAL: ARIZONA’ Documentary Exposes Fraud in Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s Stolen Elections Where 60% of Machines Failed – (TRAILER)

Watch the trailer here:

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s fight against the stolen midterm election in Arizona. The election day anomalies and discrepancies included likely intentional machine failures at 60% of Maricopa County polling locations, misread votes statewide, and illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification, and tainted the results.

‘State of Denial: Arizona’ is the first stop in a series of movies about stolen elections across America, says filmmaker Matt Thayer. You can donate to the movie franchise here.

The new film features interviews with Kari Lake attorneys Kurt Olsen and Bryan Blehm, We The People AZ Alliance investigators Chris Handsel and Shelby Busch, Lake expert witnesses Clay Parikh and Heather Honey, and election integrity investigator Rochelle Cabirac.

Also featured is reporting by The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson and Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, where they confronted Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett after he appeared to perjure himself under oath in Kari Lake’s election fraud trial.

Lake’s experts and attorneys will present the evidence and show Maricopa County’s corruption in exclusive film interviews.

Watch the world premiere of the movie on X, Rumble, and state-of-denial.com:

The Gateway Pundit will update this story with the embedded film upon release.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.