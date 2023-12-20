“State of Denial: Arizona” Documentary About Rigged Election to Premiere Online and in Phoenix, AZ Tonight With Special Guests – WATCH FREE HERE @ 10 PM ET

Speropictures and Matt Thayer’s first movie in their new series of documentaries titled ‘State of Denial,’ aimed at exposing election fraud across the nation, is set to premiere tonight in Arizona.

Special guests, including Kari Lake, are expected to appear tonight at the special invite-only premiere near Phoenix, Arizona. The Gateway Pundit will provide updates and exclusive reporting from this event.

Matt and Joy Thayer, travelers and documentarians who founded Speropictures in 2009, previously created ‘The Trump I Know,’ the ‘RE:AWAKENING‘ docuseries, and ‘[S]election Code.’

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on tonight’s ‘State of Denial: Arizona’ release and the epic trailer, which accurately illustrates a dystopian Arizona plagued by obviously fraudulent elections.

Watch the trailer here:

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s fight against the stolen midterm election in Arizona. The election day anomalies and discrepancies included likely intentional machine failures at 60% of Maricopa County polling locations, misread votes statewide, and illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification, and tainted the results.

‘State of Denial: Arizona’ is the first stop in a series of movies about stolen elections across America, says filmmaker Matt Thayer. You can donate to the movie franchise here.

The new film features interviews with Kari Lake attorneys Kurt Olsen and Bryan Blehm, We The People AZ Alliance investigators Chris Handsel and Shelby Busch, Lake expert witnesses Clay Parikh and Heather Honey, and election integrity investigator Rochelle Cabirac.

Also featured is reporting by The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson and Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, where they confronted Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett after he appeared to perjure himself under oath in Kari Lake’s election fraud trial.

Lake’s experts and attorneys will present the evidence and show Maricopa County’s corruption in exclusive film interviews.

Cyber Security expert and former Electronic Voting System Security Tester, Clay Parikh (CEH, CHFI, CISSP) breaks down the evidence in the Nov. 2022 election in Maricopa Co. Find out what @MaricopaVote is covering up from the people. Streaming on @x coming Dec 20 #electionfraud pic.twitter.com/wqUllmZ2nv — State of Denial – Arizona (@StateOfDenialAZ) December 10, 2023

Watch the world premiere of the movie on X, Rumble, and state-of-denial.com:

The Gateway Pundit will update this story with the embedded film upon release.