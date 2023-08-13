‘The Trump I Know’: Movie Re-release & Hybrid Red Carpet Rally

Speropictures has announced a re-release, and hybrid red carpet rally, of their independent documentary film THE TRUMP I KNOW in partnership with Worre Studios on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT. Worre is the same studio where 2000 MULES enjoyed their successful virtual release in May of 2022.

Co-produced with Wolf Rock Pictures, and independently financed by small investors, THE TRUMP I KNOW tells the story of an independent Hollywood filmmaker who strikes up an unexpected friendship with Lara Trump. She then introduces him to the women in the Trump family, administration campaign, and business.

A press release shares:

Some are the children of immigrants, some from very humble beginnings, but all are strong, intelligent, talented patriots. They were chosen by the President because he saw something in them that many didn’t even see in themselves. When we released the film Big Tech completely throttled it– our social media accounts were marginalized, pushed down, and in some cases completely vaporized. The streaming platforms slow rolled us through the process and the film was hardly seen. Our film swag (hoodies & t-shirts) was taken down off Facebook for violating the “community standards” against selling “live animals” and “alcohol!” Ever since we have hit roadblock after roadblock in trying to get the film out to the public.This is why we are going around Big Tech and the Hollywood gatekeepers to bring the film directly to the audience using Worre Studios’ cutting-edge technology.

The 360-degree LED wall allows for the filmmakers and in person guests to interact with up to 500,000 online participants. Online participants can ask questions and watch the event as if they were in the room. Worre Studios states on their site that “everyone has a front row seat”.

Tickets start at $20-25 for the online experience and $500 to attend the event in person. The film event page can be found at www.ttikfilm.com.

Speropictures is an award-winning Film & Animation company. Started in 2009 by husband-and-wife team, Matthew & Joy Thayer, Speropictures has risen to become a nationally recognized film production company. They have either produced, co-produced, or assisted on films such as UNPLANNED, STRONGER THAN CARR, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, RE:AWAKENING, [S]ELECTION CODE, & SOUND OF FREEDOM.

