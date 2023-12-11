NEW: GOP Rep. Ken Buck Opposes Biden Impeachment Vote

According to Politico, Republican Rep. Ken Buck is the only GOP lawmaker who is publicly opposing a Biden impeachment vote set to take place this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will reportedly hold a formal impeachment vote this week.

House Republicans have a very slim 3-vote majority after a few GOP lawmakers retired this year.

Rep. Ken Buck is the only Republican who is opposing a Biden impeachment vote this week, according to a whip count compiled by Politico.

“A whip count compiled by POLITICO shows that a single Republican, Rep. Ken Buck R-CO opposes a vote scheduled for this week to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Other members thought to be on the fence are now either supportive or likely to support it,” Politico reporter Meridith McGraw said.

Approximately half a dozen other Republican lawmakers are undecided or won’t publicly reveal their position on impeachment, Politico reported.

Earlier this month House Speaker Johnson said a vote on a formal Biden impeachment inquiry is a “necessary step” after the Biden White House stonewalled congressional investigators.

Johnson recently said the decision on whether to hold a full floor vote to impeach Joe Biden is coming “very soon.”

“It’s become a necessary step,” Johnson said on Fox News. “Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice when the Democrats used it for brazen, partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different. Remember, we are the rule of law team. We have to do it very methodically.”

“Our three committees of jurisdiction, judiciary, oversight, ways and means have been doing an extraordinary job following the evidence where it leads,” Johnson said. “But now we’re being stonewalled by the White House, because they’re preventing at least two to three DOJ witnesses from coming forward, a former White House counsel, the national archives . . . the White House has withheld thousands of pages of evidence.”

Joe Biden believes he is above the law.

The National Archives is withholding 99.98% of Joe Biden’s alias emails, according to House Oversight Chairman James Comer.

The National Archives previously confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

After missing the deadline to turn over the requested documents, the National Archives said it located 82,000 pages of emails then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received on three separate private pseudonym accounts to conduct illicit business deals with foreign officials.

NARA was forced to search for Biden’s pseudonym emails in response to a FOIA lawsuit filed by the Southern Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit law firm.

The National Archives has only turned over 14 pages of the 82,000 pages.

Joe Biden has also made it very clear that he will not cooperate with congressional Republicans investigating his stolen classified documents.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

The timeline of the classified documents scandal presented by Biden’s attorney is a lie.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer last month subpoenaed former White House Counsel Dana Remus for a deposition related to Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Comer is being stonewalled. The witnesses are not coopering with the House Oversight Committee.

“We just received a letter from the Special Counsel to the President making it clear the White House intends to continue obstructing our investigation.” the Oversight Committee said a couple of weeks ago.

“If President Biden has nothing to hide, then he should make his current and former staff available to testify before Congress about his mishandling of classified documents.” the committee said.