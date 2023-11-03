House Speaker Mike Johnson: Biden Impeachment Decision Coming “Very Soon” (VIDEO)

Newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday said the decision whether to hold a full floor vote to impeach Joe Biden is coming “very soon.”

On Sunday Speaker Johnson discussed the Biden impeachment inquiry with Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo.

“What about the investigations into the potential Biden family influence paddling, potential bribery? Are you going to allocate the financial resources and human capital needed to do an in-depth investigation? And will an impeachment inquiry turn into an official impeachment?”

Mike Johnson responded, “You know, I worked on the committees of jurisdiction. A judiciary is one of those. I think our chairman has done an exceptional job. You’ve spoken to all of them. Jamie Comer and Jim Jordan and Jason Smith on Oversight and Judiciary and Ways and Means. They’ve continued those investigations even while we were going through the tumult of the Speaker’s race. They were still working methodically through that. I’m encouraging that. I think we have a constitutional responsibility to follow this truth where it leads. We’re the rule of law team. We don’t use this for political partisan games like the Democrats have done and did against Donald Trump twice. We are going to follow the law and follow the Constitution, and I think you and I have a suspicion of where that may lead, but we’re going to let the evidence speak for itself. And I look forward to rolling that out over the coming days and weeks and letting the American people see exactly why we’re taking the next steps and where it’s headed.”

On Thursday Speaker Johnson said the decision to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden is coming “very soon.”

“As we stand here today, I’m not predetermined that, but I do believe that very soon we are coming to a point of decision on it,” Mike Johnson said Thursday during a press briefing.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), when asked if there's enough evidence for the House to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden: “As we stand here today, I'm not predetermined that, but I do believe that very soon we are coming to a point of decision on it.” pic.twitter.com/LZSvatxBA1 — The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2023

In September, then-Speaker McCarthy announced he was directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

Since then, Republican-led Committees have uncovered enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden.

Here is just some of the evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption and bribery schemes:

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

It should also be noted the Burisma founder Mykola Zlovchesky held 17 audio tapes, 15 with Hunter and 2 with Joe Biden, he kept as an insurance policy.

Joe Biden recently asked, ‘where’s the money?’ – and the Republicans provided the receipts.

Last month House Oversight Chairman James Comer uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

Jim Biden defrauded Americore with false claims he could save the company with the Biden name – and Joe Biden benefited from the fraud.

On Wednesday Comer exposed how Joe Biden received $40,000 from the $5 million shakedown of a Hunter Biden associate from China.

This is just the tip of the iceberg! More on the Biden Crime Family will be made public according to James Comer.