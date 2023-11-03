National Archives Withholding 99.98% of Pages of Joe Biden’s Private Pseudonym Emails From Congress; Comer Alleges Obstruction

The National Archives is withholding 99.98% of Joe Biden’s alias emails, according to House Oversight Chairman James Comer.

The National Archives previously confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts robinw[email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

After missing the deadline to turn over the requested documents, the National Archives said it located 82,000 pages of emails then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received on three separate private pseudonym accounts to conduct illicit business deals with foreign officials.

NARA was forced to search for Biden’s pseudonym emails in response to a FOIA lawsuit filed by the Southern Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit law firm.

“NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis,” A report from NARA stated, according to Just The News. “Given the scope of Plaintiff’s FOIA request, which seeks copies of all emails in three separate accounts over an eight-year period, the volume of potentially responsive records is necessarily large.

“NARA has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents, and it is currently processing those documents and preparing any non-exempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis,” the report said.

James Comer told Just The News that the National Archives has only turned over 14 pages of the 82,000 pages. He accused

Just The News reported:

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Tuesday accused the Biden administration of obstructing his impeachment inquiry, revealing it has turned over to congressional investigators just 14 of the 82,000 pages of emails that the National Archives located from Joe Biden’s private pseudonym email accounts. Comer vowed to escalate his efforts to gain access to the emails in a statement just one day after Just the News reported that the National Archives had identified in a court filing a massive trove of private emails from Joe Biden’s vice presidency. “The National Archives has identified 82,000 pages of emails where then-Vice President Joe Biden used a fake name, but the Biden White House has only cleared 14 pages in response to multiple Oversight Committee requests for documents related to then-Vice President Biden,” Comer told Just the News. “This lack of transparency from the self-identified ‘most transparent administration in history’ is looking more like obstruction every day,” he added. “Congress needs full access to these records and others as part of our investigation into Joe Biden and the Biden family’s corruption. The House Oversight Committee will continue to use the power of the gavel to obtain records necessary to our investigation.”

Just The News noted that Biden’s private email scandal may dwarf Hillary Clinton’s private server scandal.

Hillary Clinton used a private Gmail account while she was the head of the Department of State (from 2009-2013) to evade FOIA as she ran her influence-peddling scheme.

Recall, it was Judicial Watch who blew the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server after they sued for communications and records related to the Benghazi terrorist attack that left 4 Americans dead.

Hillary Clinton transmitted classified information over her private server, including outing the name of a clandestine CIA agent.

The FBI investigation into Hillary’s use of a private server was a sham from the beginning. The fix was in.

Fired FBI Director James Comey and CI Chief Peter Strzok discussed charging Hillary Clinton, however, they changed the wording from “gross negligence” (a chargeable crime) to “extremely careless” (not a crime).

To this day Hillary Clinton claims emails erased with BleachBit from her private server were mainly about Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and yoga.