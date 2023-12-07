BREAKING: US House Censures Rep. Jamaal Bowman for Pulling Fire Alarm – Will The RINOs Expel Him like George Santos?

On Thursday, the House of Representatives finally voted to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) for pulling a fire alarm to delay an official Congressional proceeding.

JUST IN: The House of Representatives has voted to CENSURE Rep. Jamaal Bowman for intentionally pulling a fire alarm at the Capitol Bowman later pled GUILTY to a charge of falsely pulling a fire alarm and had to pay a $1,000 fine Bowman SHOULD have been charged with… pic.twitter.com/whi0hWXybX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 7, 2023

This is a slap on the wrist. When are Republicans going to grow a pair and expel him as they did to George Santos?

Not even all so-called Republicans voted to censure Bowman. Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) voted “present” while eight did not vote: Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), Max L. Miller (R-OH), Carol D. Miller (R-WV), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN).

The Gateway Pundit reported on Bowman’s successful efforts to obstruct an official government proceeding in late September “as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” according to a spokesperson. Bowman was caught pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon Building to shut down Congress and prevent a critical vote to keep the government open.

While he claims this was just an accident, and he just got confused, it indeed looks like he was trying to delay a vote for the continuing resolution that was on the House Floor so he could vote to postpone the budget deadline. What high school principal doesn’t know how a fire alarm works? Not a very safe or smart one.

Capitol Police evacuated the building due to his apparent incompetence, and Bowman was only convicted of a misdemeanor for obstructing a Congressional proceeding. He was ordered to pay just $1,000 in fines, serve three months probation before charges are dismissed, and write a letter of apology to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. Meanwhile, January 6 defendants are still rotting in the gulags for walking into the Capitol — escorted by police!

The House Ethics Committee even voted against opening an investigation into Bowman after they went after former Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

The Gateway Pundit reported that before he was expelled by 105 RINOs siding with Democrats, George Santos (R-NY) filed a resolution to expel Jamaal Bowman.

The New York Republican had one of the strongest conservative voting records of any freshman Republican entering Congress. They were gunning for him since discovering that he misrepresented his resumé while running for office — as all politicians and Democrats do.

Republicans who refuse to expel or at least censure Bowman, a convicted criminal, but expelled Santos are arguably Democrats. These 105 RINO-Uniparty Republicans must be primaried out of office next election cycle!

With Santos gone and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Bill Johnson (R-OH) retiring before their terms expire, Republicans will be left with a one-seat majority, warned Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Still, McCarthy recently suggested that Gaetz could be targeted next, saying “he could have the same problem as Santos has.” In his last act as a member of Congress, it seems that McCarthy may seek revenge against Republicans for removing him from the Speaker’s chair.

Last week, Santos posted on X,

Let’s see who will be the Republican that will have the testicular fortitude to pick up my privileged motion to expel Bowman and reintroduce it! #ExpelBowman

Let’s see who will be the Republican that will have the testicular fortitude to pick up my privileged motion to expel Bowman and reintroduce it! #ExpelBowman — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

When asked by The Gateway Pundit whether Republicans will take advantage of the precedent set with his own expulsion, Santos replied, “They don’t have the testicular fortitude. I wish they did, but they don’t.” He then asked a group of reporters, “Why hasn’t it been done before?”

Santos noted that he had called multiple people, and there was only one person willing to bring an expulsion resolution against Bowman. The feckless Republicans will eat their own before standing up to Democrats.

Watch Speaker Mike Johnson read the resolution censuring Bowman below: