Democrat Jamaal Bowman Pulls Fire Alarm on Cannon Building – OBSTRUCTS A FEDERAL PROCEEDING – Shuts Down Congress! – PHOTO RELEASED! – WHERE IS THE BIDEN DOJ?

Jamaal Bowman pulls fire alarm to shut down Congress. Capitol Police released the photo.

On Saturday New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Building to shut down Congress.

Bowman pulled the alarm to prevent a critical vote to keep the government open.

Today there are hundreds of Trump supporters who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, shook hands with police, and were sentenced to months and years in federal prison.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the Jan. 6 protests he did not even attend. Tarrio was not even in the District of Columbia at the time.

So where is the FBI? Where is the Biden DOJ? Where is Merrick Garland?

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), a former sheriff from Texas, posted a photo of himself with handcuffs with the quote, “Jamaal, are you ready?”

This was more than any Trump supporter did on January 6th!

The Capitol Police released the photo!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

