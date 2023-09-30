Democrat Jamaal Bowman Pulls Fire Alarm on Cannon Building – OBSTRUCTS A FEDERAL PROCEEDING – Shuts Down Congress! – PHOTO RELEASED! – WHERE IS THE BIDEN DOJ?

On Saturday New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Building to shut down Congress.

Bowman pulled the alarm to prevent a critical vote to keep the government open.

Dem NY Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled fire alarm in Cannon Building, forcing evacuation as Dems tried to buy more time to read new CR. USCP criminal investigation unit is questioning Bowman — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

Today there are hundreds of Trump supporters who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, shook hands with police, and were sentenced to months and years in federal prison.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the Jan. 6 protests he did not even attend. Tarrio was not even in the District of Columbia at the time.

So where is the FBI? Where is the Biden DOJ? Where is Merrick Garland?

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), a former sheriff from Texas, posted a photo of himself with handcuffs with the quote, “Jamaal, are you ready?”

Jamaal, are you ready? pic.twitter.com/B2zcQDK5kc — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) September 30, 2023

This was more than any Trump supporter did on January 6th!

The Capitol Police released the photo!