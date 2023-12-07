“Nancy Pelosi At Least Stuck Around” – Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy’s End of Year Resignation Leaving Republicans With a One Seat Majority (VIDEO)

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday reacted to news that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (RINO-CA) will retire and leave Washington at the end of 2023 before his term expires.

“This is not an act of patriotism or moving on to the next fight. It is an act of abject selfishness,” Gaetz said of McCarthy’s decision to leave the House before the end of his term. “If he cannot run the place and be Speaker, then he will leave.”

Gaetz added, “Nancy Pelosi, for all her flaws, and there are many, at least stuck around. She didn’t hurt her team by saying, well, if I can’t be the quarterback, I’m just gonna take the ball and go home.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on McCarthy’s Wednesday announcement that he will leave Congress after he was ousted as House Speaker in October by a 216-210 vote. Matt Gaetz filed the Motion to Vacate the Chair, and eight brave MAGA conservatives voted to remove McCarthy after his failure to honor the promises to Republicans that got him elected Speaker in January.

As it stands now, Republicans barely have a majority in the House following the expulsion of George Santos by 105 RINOs.

Santos was the most conservative freshman member of Congress. He needed to be dealt with. There were rumors that Kevin McCarthy led the efforts to remove Santos and make it easier for Democrats to continue to destroy the country.

A couple of weeks ago, McCarthy further suggested that Gaetz could be targeted next, saying “he could have the same problem as Santos has.” In his last act as a member of Congress, it seems that McCarthy may seek revenge against Republicans for removing him from the Speaker’s chair.

McCarthy’s resignation will “imperil our ability to get the job done,” said Gaetz, noting that Republicans could be left with a one-seat majority once McCarthy and Bill Johnson (R-OH) go.

If McCarthy and the RINOs target another Republican, they may lose the majority.

Watch below: