House Ethics Committee Votes Against Opening Investigation Into Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman For Pulling Fire Alarm

The House Ethics Committee on Wednesday voted against opening an investigation into Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm.

There is no DOJ charge for “obstructing an official proceeding” for Bowman or investigation from House Ethics.

Bowman was only hit with one misdemeanor and he struck a deal with Democrat DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb to have the charges expunged.

BREAKING: The House Ethics Committee just voted against opening an investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm. No DOJ charge for "obstructing an official proceeding" for Bowman or investigation from House Ethics. Just one misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/Z4AEAAN14z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2023

Insurrectionist Jamaal Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon building after Democrats unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home hours before a government shutdown in September.

Bowman tore down emergency exit signs before he pulled the fire alarm in an effort to obstruct a crucial vote.

NEW FOOTAGE: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman removes warning signs before pulling the fire alarm in a House office building last month pic.twitter.com/dhwOQN2G6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

However, he continued to lie and gaslight after he committed a crime.

“You know, I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote, man! That’s all it was!” a smug Bowman told a reporter last month.

Last month Jamaal Bowman was criminally charged by the DC attorney general for pulling the fire alarm in the US Capitol.

He reported to the police station to be booked, fingerprinted, and have his mugshot taken.

Later that day Jamaal Bowman said he struck a deal with Democrat DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb to have the fire alarm charges expunged from his record once he pays a measly fine. He will not be held in the DC Gulag like dozens of Trump supporters for their actions at the January 6, 2021 protests, many who did much less than this.