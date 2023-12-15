BREAKING POINT: LA Drivers ATTACK Pro-Hamas Protestors BLOCKING Highway | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: Angry LA Drivers Take Decisive Action Against Pro-Hamas Protesters After They Shut Down a Freeway and Trap School Buses

STORY 2: Breaking: US Supreme Court Responds to Jack Smith’s Request For Ruling on Trump’s Immunity Argument

STORY 3: West Virginia Secretary of State and Gubernatorial Candidate Says 2020 Election Was ‘Stolen by the CIA’

STORY 4: BIG NEWS! Supreme Court Will Hear Lawsuit Involving Unconstitutional DOJ 1512(c)(2) Charges Used to Abuse Trump Supporters After J6 Protests

STORY 5: Owen Shroyer Details His “Horrific” Stay in Prison After Biden Regime Locked Him Up For Speech Crimes (VIDEO)

