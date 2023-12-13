Owen Shroyer Details His “Horrific” Stay in Prison After Biden Regime Locked Him Up For Speech Crimes (VIDEO)

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer spoke with Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening just days after he was released from jail for speech crimes.

The Biden Regime jailed Owen Shroyer for speech crimes.

Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON back in September in a DC kangaroo court for his actions on January 6, 2020 and before. He stood outside the Capitol on January 6th and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the building.

Shroyer also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election. DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for his speech crimes and of course, the lawless DC Judge agreed.

Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

He was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters not to enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Owen Shroyer told Tucker Carlson that he believes someone high up at the DOJ had it out for him and wanted to make an example out of him.

“I’m afraid that my speech is going to wind me up in jail again,” Shroyer said. “I do remember that every presidential election that Democrats have lost in the 20th century, they’ve questioned and they’ve denied. So it’s odd that one side can do that, and the other cannot.”

Owen Shroyer detailed the horrific treatment and inhumane conditions of the DC gulag.

“I think God wanted me to experience this for multiple reasons,” Shroyer said.

