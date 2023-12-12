Breaking: US Supreme Court Responds to Jack Smith’s Request For Ruling on Trump’s Immunity Argument

US Supreme Court justices on Monday afternoon responded to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to quickly rule on Trump’s immunity claims.

Jack Smith on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith is fighting to keep the March 4 trial date (one day before Super Tuesday) in his January 6 case against Trump in DC.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Smith wrote in the Monday filing.

“The only reason for this petition is to seek to guarantee a trial of Trump (and possible conviction) before the election,” Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said.

In a brief order, the Supreme Court signaled it would grant Jack Smith’s request for an expedited consideration.

“The court’s brief order did not signal what it ultimately would do.” – the AP reported.

The high court ordered Trump’s lawyers to respond by December 20.

According to the AP, the Supreme Court is scheduled to meet next on January 5, 2024.