BIG NEWS! Supreme Court Will Hear Lawsuit Involving Unconstitutional DOJ 1512(c)(2) Charges Used to Abuse Trump Supporters After J6 Protests

Good news from the Supreme Court!

SCOTUS will hear Fischer vs. United States, the lawsuit questioning the unconstitutional 1512(c)(2) charges used by the Biden Department of Justice to abuse and punish January 6 protesters who came to Washington DC to protest the stolen 2020 election.

The case involves three j6 defendants: Jake Lang, who we have reported on extensively here at The Gateway Pundit, Garret Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 other criminal charges and was sentenced in February, and Joseph Fischer, who, like Lang, continues to await trial.

The news broke this morning.

MASSIVE news out of the Supreme Court this morning. The Court will hear Fischer v. United States, a January 6 case challenging the scope of section 1512(c)(2), which criminalizes obstruction of an official proceeding. Two of the four charges President Trump faces in his DC case… pic.twitter.com/8R8GmudItA — Will Scharf (@willscharf) December 13, 2023

Here is more background on this lawsuit…

January 6th Defendant Jake Lang (pictured above) was arrested in January 2021 and is currently sitting in the DC Gulag today after three years without trial.

In July, Jake Lang notified The Gateway Pundit that he was taking his case to the highest court in the land.

Lang’s decision to move his arguments to the Supreme Court follows a split ruling in the DC Court of Appeals in April.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, two of three judges on the appellate panel ruled against U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who dismissed the 1512 felony obstruction charge in three separate cases against January 6th defendants.

Perhaps most notable among the affected was Jacob Edward Lang — widely known by TGP readers through multiple eyewitness accounts of his repeated efforts to save lives during the onslaught of violence near the U.S. Capitol tunnel where Rosanne Boyland was killed.

The split ruling reinstated the felony obstruction charge against Lang and two others: Garret Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 other criminal charges and was sentenced in February, and Joseph Fischer, who, like Lang, continues to await trial.

Lang, who is charged with multiple felonies, filed his petition to the United States Supreme Court —asking that the 1512 felony obstruction charge be dismissed.

The filing begins with a question:

“Whether the Court of Appeals erred in concluding that application of 18 U.S.C. Section 1512(c)(2), a statute crafted to prevent tampering with evidence in “official proceedings,” can be used to prosecute acts of violence against police officers in the context of a public demonstration that turned into a riot, resulting in so “breathtaking” an application of the statute as to run afoul of Van Buren v. United States, 141 S. Ct. 1648 (2021).”

As was extensively detailed in The Gateway Pundit, the 1512 Felony Obstruction charge was repurposed specifically for January 6th defendants.

Although Lang’s filing specifically seeks clarification in a case such as his (where violence was involved), a SCOTUS ruling on the matter is likely to have far-reaching impact on hundreds of non-violent J6ers — Many of whom are currently facing the prospect of years in prison, along with the permanent loss of their 2nd Amendment rights.

The ruling will also have an impact on President Trump’s case and the bogus charges filed against the former US President.

The 1512 charge was a unique charge used by the DOJ to specifically target Jan. 6 protesters, many whose only crime was walking through the open door on the US Capitol and leaving the Capitol after several minutes. It is undeniably a political charge used only for Jan. 6 Trump supporters.

Attorney Norm Pattis, who, along with Steven Metcalf, filed the petition on behalf of Lang, says the current application of the 1512 statute is yet another example of government misuse of law as a means to “crush dissenters.”

“We are asking the court to step up and rein in an out-of-control Justice Department,” says Pattis.

Jake shared exclusively with The Gateway Pundit upon hearing the news, “This moment in American history stems from nearly three years of the worst political persecution this country has ever seen-the moment of vindication is finally arriving!”

“I am so grateful to my legal team, my family, The Gateway Pundit and the entire J6 community throughout the grueling political persecution over 1200 Americans have suffered through.”

READ the full petition below:

Earlier today the US Supreme Court announced they will hear the case, possibly as soon as Friday.