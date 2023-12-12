West Virginia Secretary of State and Gubernatorial Candidate Says 2020 Election Was ‘Stolen by the CIA’

In a recent gubernatorial debate, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, made the bold statement that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) played a role in stealing the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

As a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army and the current Secretary of State of West Virginia, Warner positions himself as a “battle-tested leader” on his campaign website. His military and administrative experiences form a significant part of his gubernatorial campaign.

During a recent debate held by Metro News, Warner doubled down on his past allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

This time, he implicated the CIA directly, stating, “The election was stolen, and it was stolen by the CIA.”

Warner referred to testimony by Mike Morrell, the former Deputy Director of the CIA, before Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee. He highlighted Morrell’s testimony regarding a conversation with Antony Blinken, a Biden campaign senior adviser who later became Secretary of State.

According to Warner, this conversation involved a report about Hunter Biden’s laptop and occurred just days before the release of an Oct. 19, 2020, statement from 51 former intelligence officials. The statement suggested that the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop was ‘influenced’ by a Russian disinformation campaign.

“When Mike Morell testified under oath to Jim Jordan that, yes, he colluded with Antony Blinken to sell a lie to the American people two weeks before the election for the very purpose of throwing the presidential election. How does it not get stolen if the FBI covers it up and Mark Zuckerberg pays $400 million to put his thumb on the scale? That’s not fair,” Warner said.

It can be recalled during an interview that Jim Jordan and Kash Patel said that Mike Morrell confessed under oath that the Biden campaign was behind the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials to suppress the laptop story.

The Biden campaign wanted something for Biden to use to defend himself during the 2020 debate against Trump, so they just made up an extravagant lie and recruited 51 intelligence leaders to sign the letter and lie to the American public about the laptop THEY ALL KNEW belonged to crack-head Hunter Biden.

The laptop included bank statements, incriminating emails, and photos of meetings and gifts from their Chinese Communist business partners.

The Biden campaign even hand-picked which reporter would receive the story, and they even called Mike Morrell after the debate and thanked him for lying to the American public for them.

Warner, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and an Army veteran, has been vocal on the campaign trail about his concerns regarding U.S intelligence agencies. He has stated that the CIA and the FBI pose greater worries for him than foreign adversaries such as Russia and Iran.

Metro News reported: