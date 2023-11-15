Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Co-Defendant with Trump, Refuses to Accept Plea Deal in Bogus Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ Case

Reverend ​Stephen Cliffgard Lee, one of the co-defendants charged alongside Trump, has openly rejected the prospect of a plea deal in the junk Trump-Geogia RICO case.

During a charity event for the ​Families of Faith Ministries last week, Lee stated, “I am not going to plead out to a lie. I’m not going to cooperate with evil. This is bigger than me.”

“We have to, each one of us, take up the fight,” Lee, 71, added.

Chicago Tribune reported:

Shestokas, [ a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, is working on the case with Georgia-brd lawyer David Oles], contends many of the alleged criminal acts Lee is accused of are actions protected by the First Amendment, including freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of religion. The fundraiser’s programs had the title “Weaponization of Government Against Religion,” and supporters of Lee portray the indictment as an attack on the Constitution and freedom of religion. Programs provided information about donating to Lee’s defense fund. Shestokas said what his client is being subjected to is extortion, and “he doesn’t deserve it.” “What’s at stake here is not just Pastor Lee,” Shestokas said. “It’s an attack on all the rights in the First Amendment of our Constitution.”

Trump, Lee, and 17 others have been accused by Marxist Fulton County District Attorney ​Fani Willis of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The charges include violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, 20-21 (Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses, Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses), 30-31 (Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud).

Stephen Cliffgard Lee was charged for traveling to the home of a Fulton County election worker to have a conversation with her about what took place at the State Farm Arena after poll watchers and reporters were told to leave the tabulation room following a water pipe leak.

He was also charged for assisting co-defendant and ‘Black Voices for Trump’ leader Harrison Floyd in his effort to speak with the Fulton County election worker.

The 70-year-old pastor posed for his mugshot in his clerical collar.

Pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee dressed the part for his surrender today. With his booking, all 19 defendants have turned themselves in. pic.twitter.com/0MFmumAI6y — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) August 25, 2023

Lee, after his indictment, voluntarily submitted himself to the authorities and was released on a bond set at $75,000.

Out of the 19 defendants in the sham RICO case, four have already pleaded guilty, but no one has pleaded guilty to RICO charges.

Scott Hall, the bail bondsman from Coffee County, Georgia, pleaded guilty in late September in Fulton County.

Scott Hall will now testify against the rest of the defendants in the case. It took Hall a little over a month to plead guilty to the charges. He will serve no time in prison in exchange for his testimony against the other 18 co-defendants.

Scott Hall is a bail bondsman who was standing in a room in Coffee County observing the process when the Dominion voting machine was legally examined. Examining voting machines that are connected to the internet is no longer allowed in America today – as long as Democrats can keep “winning.”

Hall was charged with seven felonies.

Last month, Attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia RICO case against Trump in exchange for reduced charges.

Sidney Powell was charged with counts 1, and 32-37: RICO, Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy and Conspiracy to Defraud the State.

Powell will serve 6 years probation, pay a $6,000 fine and write an apology letter to Georgia, the AP reported.

Kenneth Chesebro is the third Trump co-defendant and the second attorney to plead guilty in the Georgia RICO case.

Trump’s lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was charged with count 1 (RICO), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), and 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings).

Chesebro was set to stand trial, but he accepted a plea agreement as jury selection was underway. He will pay a $5,000 fine, serve 5 years probation and 100 hours of community service to avoid prison.

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis is the fourth co-defendant and third attorney to plead guilty in the Georgia election case.

Jenna Ellis is one of the many lawyers being persecuted by Fani Willis for the “crime” of practicing law.

Ellis was charged with counts 1 (RICO) and 2 (Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer) for attending a Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

A tearful Ellis, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings on Tuesday.

This week, far-left ABC released the video of Attorneys Powell and Ellis’ testimony to Fulton County.