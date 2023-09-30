First Co-Defendant in Junk Trump Georgia Election Case Pleads Guilty – Coffee County Bail Bondsman Is Now Expected to Testify Against Other 18 Co-Defendants

Now it’s starting to make sense. Scott Hall, the bail bondsman from Coffee County, Georgia, pleaded guilty today in Fulton County in the Trump Georgia election case.

Scott Hall will now testify against the rest of the defendants in the case. It took Hall a little over a month to plead guilty to the charges. He will serve no time in prison in exchange for his testimony against the other 18 co-defendants.

Scott Hall is a bail bondman who was standing in a room in Coffee County observing the process when the Dominion voting machine was legally examined. Examining voting machines that are connected to the internet is no longer allowed in America today – as long as Democrats can keep “winning.”

Hall was charged with seven felonies. CNN described his charges:

Hall, a bail bondsman and pro-Trump poll-watcher in Atlanta, spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County elections office when voting systems were breached in January 2021. The breach was connected to efforts by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists to find voter fraud. Hall was captured on surveillance video at the office, on the day of the breach. He testified before the grand jury in Fulton County case and acknowledged that he gained access to a voting machine.

It is not clear why the Coffee County election officials were indicted by Fani Willis in Fulton County for examining a Dominion voting machine. It is also not clear why this would be a crime. It is interesting that the first person to plead guilty is from Coffee County and not Fulton County.

Obviously, our justice system is completely broken at this point.

CNBC reported:

Scott Hall, one of the 18 co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case, pleaded guilty Friday in Atlanta to five misdemeanor conspiracy charges. Hall is the first person charged with Trump to plead guilty in the case, which alleges a widespread racketeering conspiracy to overturn Trump’s 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden. At a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Hall confirmed to Judge Scott McAfee that his plea deal requires him to testify in future proceedings in the case, including trials of his co-defendants, including Trump. The 59-year-old bail bondsman will serve five years of probation, pay a $5,000 fine, and perform 200 hours of community service as part of that deal. McAfee also ordered Hall to write a letter of apology to the state of Georgia for his crimes and to have no involvement in the administration of elections. Hall was accused in the indictment issued last month of willfully tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, and of working with several other co-defendants, including the pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, in that effort. He originally was charged with seven criminal counts.

Here is video from today’s hearing inside Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom with Scott Hall the bail bondsman.