Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty in Georgia Case in Exchange for Reduced Charges – Will Testify to Avoid Jail Time

Attorney Sidney Powell on Thursday pleaded guilty in the Georgia RICO case against Trump in exchange for reduced charges.

Powell will testify against her co-defendants to avoid jail time.

In August Fulton County DA Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Sidney Powell was charged with counts 1, and 32-37: RICO, Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy and Conspiracy to Defraud the State.

Powell will serve 6 years probation, pay a $6,000 fine and write an apology letter to Georgia, the AP reported.

Fulton County prosecutors drop all 7 felony charges against Sidney Powell – in exchange for a misdemeanor plea.

“The Fulton County DA lied to the court repeatedly about the law.” attorney Techno Fog said. “They hid exculpatory evidence from the grand jury (violating the prosecutor’s oath to do justice).”

AP reported:

Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors. Powell, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, entered the plea just a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial. She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties. As part of the deal, she will serve six years of probation, will be fined $6,000 and will have to write an apology letter to Georgia and its residents. She also agreed to testify truthfully against her co-defendants at future trials.

Sidney Powell was the second person to plead guilty in the Georgia junk case.

Last month Scott Hall, the bail bondsman from Coffee County, Georgia, pleaded guilty in Fulton County in the Trump Georgia election case.

Scott Hall will also testify against the rest of the defendants in the case. It took Hall a little over a month to plead guilty to the charges. He will serve no time in prison in exchange for his testimony against the other 18 co-defendants.