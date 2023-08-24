Update: Judge Sets Trial Start Date For Trump Co-Defendant to October 23

Update: A Georgia judge set the first trial for Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro to begin on October 23.

Fani Willis asked the Court to move the trial date for President Trump and 18 other co-defendants in her RICO and conspiracy case to October 23.

The DA originally set a trial date for March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and a week before the Georgia presidential primary.

Willis asked the Court to move up the trial date after co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro filed a demand for a speedy trial.



Kenneth Chesebro

Trump’s lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was charged with count 1 (RICO), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), and 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings).

