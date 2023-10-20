Trump Attorney Kenneth Chesebro Pleads Guilty in Georgia RICO Case in Exchange For Reduced Charges

Kenneth Chesebro is the third Trump co-defendant and the second attorney to plead guilty in the Georgia RICO case.
In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.
A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.
Trump’s lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was charged with count 1 (RICO), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), and 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings).
Fani Willis wanted to try all 19 defendants together. Of course, this would deny Trump’s Constitutional right to a fair trial. She simply isn’t prepared for trial so putting all 18 co-defendants in the meat grinder at once – with Trump – would be the easiest route for Fani Willis.
Chesebro was set to stand trial, but he accepted a plea agreement as jury selection was underway. He will pay a $5,000 fine, serve 5 years probation and 100 hours of community service to avoid prison.
The Trump attorney also wrote an apology letter and must testify.
NBC News reported:
Trump campaign legal adviser Kenneth Chesebro struck a deal with prosecutors from the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney’s office in its 2020 election interference case on Friday.
Appearing before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Chesebro pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents and agreed to testify in the case as part of the deal.
The Trump attorney faces five years probation, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and must continue to provide documents and evidence to the state, according to the terms of the deal.
Chesebro told the court that he had already written an apology letter, another term of the agreement. The deal was offered under Georgia’s First Offender Act, and roughly followed the contours of the plea offer that Chesebro rejected in late September.