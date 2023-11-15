JUST IN: Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Ethics Complaint Against Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy After He Lashed Out and Allegedly Sucker-Punched Rep. Tim Burchett

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the charge on removing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, has filed an ethics complaint against McCarthy after he reportedly assaulted Rep. Tim Burchett.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana got fed up with McCarthy selling out to Democrats and decided America needed a new Speaker.

But McCarthy would not go quietly. Gaetz and Mace also revealed that McCarthy was working behind the scenes to derail any potential candidate for Speaker, including Jim Jordan, arguably the most popular Republican in Congress.

Now, drama in the House of Representatives today, as McCarthy apparently elbowed Congressman Burchett in the back with a “clean shot to the kidneys,” says Burchett. Burchett later told reporters, “He’s a bully with a $17 million security detail.”

NPR reporter Claudia Grisales corroborated Burchett’s account of what happened, tweeting: “Speaker McCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not.”

McCarthy went on to deny the accusations, but with two witnesses, including a reporter from NPR, an outlet that is not friendly to conservatives, it would appear that he is lying.

Remember, McCarthy recently lashed out at the so-called “crazy eight,” who voted to remove him as Speaker after he failed to do his job and follow through on promises he made to get elected. He’s still angry and trashing those who voted to oust him.

McCarthy has also repeatedly shown his animosity toward Rep. Matt Gaetz, who filed an ethics complaint today.

According to Burchett, the attack was a "sucker punch" and "a clean shot to the kidney."

🚨 JUST IN: @MattGaetz has officially filed an ethics complaint against Kevin McCarthy after the former Speaker ASSAULTED Rep. Tim Burchett today at the US Capitol According to Burchett, the attack was a "sucker punch" and "a clean shot to the kidney." McCarthy is absolutely… pic.twitter.com/clgDnxre9h — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 14, 2023

“It has come to my attention that this morning, November 14, 2023, following a meeting of the House Republican Conference, Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) assaulted Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) in the hallways of Capitol complex. This assault was witnessed by multiple people, including Claudia [Grisales] of NPR, who was interviewing Rep. Burchett at the time,” the complaint begins.

“Needless to say, this incident deserves immediate and swift investigation by the Ethics Committee. This Congress has seen a substantial increase in breaches of decorum unlike anything we have seen since the pre-Civil War era. I myself have been a victim of outrageous conduct on the House floor as well, but nothing like an open and public assault on a Member, committed by another Member. The rot starts at the top.”

🚨 BREAKING: I have filed a formal Ethics complaint against former @SpeakerMcCarthy for assaulting @RepTimBurchett. pic.twitter.com/I3WebPFLhS — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 14, 2023

They already removed him from the Speakership.