BREAKING UPDATE: Kevin McCarthy REMOVED as Speaker of the House…. Here Are the Republicans Who Voted to Oust McCarthy

Matt Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate The Chair against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy PASSED after a vote on the House Floor Tuesday.

Zerohedge reports that McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”

McCarthy shortest serving speaker since 1876 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 3, 2023

During yesterday’s House proceedings, Congressman Matt Gaetz officially filed his highly-anticipated Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the vote on this Motion to Vacate was brought to the floor today by House Leadership. Members then took fifteen minutes to vote on a motion to Table Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate, which McCarthy and his backers lost by a vote of 208-218. The House then debated the Motion for one hour and proceeded to vote alphabetically by roll call.

One member of the House motioned to table the vote on Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate, and eleven House Republicans voted NAY, paving the way for plausible success on Gaetz’s resolution.

Here are the eleven Republicans who voted nay to tabling the Motion.

Reps. Andy Biggs (AZ) Ken Buck (CO) Tim Burchett (TN) Eli Crane (AZ) Warren Davidson (OH) Matt Gaetz (FL) Bob Good (VA) Cory Mills (FL) Nancy Mace (SC) Matt Rosendale (MT) Victoria Spartz (IN)

These are the 11 Republicans who voted to move forward the process to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house: "Good, Gaetz, Crane, Mace, Rosendale, Davidson, Spartz, Burchett, Biggs, Buck, and Corey Mills." pic.twitter.com/Foq7PAW4dk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 3, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported late this morning, McCarthy expressed concern over his ousters, saying, “If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I’m out.”

After time was reserved for debate on the topic, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) took the lead, arguing for the removal of Speaker McCarthy. Several Representatives from each side of the issue participated in the one-hour debate. Rep. Tom Cole kicked off the debate, claiming he was part of the vast majority of Republicans who support McCarthy and that the MAGA wing party was trying to "plunge us into chaos." They're so out of touch with the Republican voters. Gaetz responded, saying, "Chaos is Speaker McCarthy. Chaos is somebody who we cannot trust with their word." Jim Jordan Chimed in, saying, "McCarthy has been rock solid…" "We have done the oversight that we were supposed to do…" Jordan said, crediting McCarthy for doing what he simply should as a Republican. Biggs also joined the conversation, commenting on the wide-open border where drugs, criminals, human smugglers, and terrorists come through and speaking about a Cochise County, Arizona deputy who was critically injured in the line of duty two nights ago because of the open border enabled by McCarthy and the"suboptimal" spending path that remains unchanged. Biggs further slammed McCarthy for breaking his promise and failing to "restore fiscal sanity." Biggs concluded his remarks telling his colleagues, "Bet on the reality… I cannot support the Speaker anymore." On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 216-210 to oust McCarthy, marking the first time in U.S. history that a Speaker has been voted out of office. McCarthy is the shortest-serving speaker since 1876. A few conservatives joined Democrats in voting to remove him, and seven members were absent. This historic action came just nine months after McCarthy won the gavel following an arduous process involving days of negotiation and 15 rounds of voting. The 216-210 vote to remove McCarthy was spearheaded by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, and it came after months of internal dissent within the GOP. Among the Republicans voting for the removal were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry has been named Speaker pro tempore until a new Speaker is elected. Given that this is uncharted territory—no Speaker has ever been removed mid-term before—it remains unclear how the House will function in the immediate future.

Watch the full debate over McCarthy’s removal and see who made excuses for McCarthy while ignoring the fact that the southern border remains wide open, the Biden Crime Family has still faced no accountability, and inflation is killing families as the government continues to waste our money:

This story has been updated with additional information. For more updates on this developing story, stay tuned to The Gateway Pundit.