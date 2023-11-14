BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett Accuses Former Speaker McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys” (VIDEO)

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett on Tuesday claimed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shoved and sucker-punched him.

Recall, that Burchett was one of the GOP lawmakers who voted McCarthy out. McCarthy has denied the incident.

“Explain to us what happened with you and Kevin McCarthy,” CNN’s Manu Raju said to Burchett.

“Well, I was doing an interview with Claudia from NPR….and I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off-guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys and I turned back and there was Kevin…and I chased after him of course,” Burchett said.

Burchett continued, “He’s a bully with a $17 million security detail.”

Manu Raju pressed Burchett for details.

WATCH:

Rep. Burchett said he is still in pain from the sucker-punch to the kidneys.

“I just don’t expect a guy who was at one time three steps away from the White House to hit you with a sucker punch in the hallway,” Burchett said.

VIDEO:

NPR reporter Claudia Grisales corroborated Burchett’s account of what happened.

“While talking to Rep Tim Burchett after the GOP conference meeting, former Speaker McCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued…” Grisales said.

The NPR reporter continued: Burchett’s back was to McCarthy and his detail walking by in the hallway, then the lunge.

Burchett responded jokingly as McCarthy kept walking, “Sorry Kevin didn’t mean to elbow –” then seriously yelled, “why’d you elbow me in the back Kevin?! Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?”

Burchett then looked back at me and said, “jerk” referring to McCarthy. I asked if he had done that before, Burchett said “no.”

That’s when the chase ensued. Burchett took off after McCarthy and his detail. I chased behind with my mic.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales detailed the rest of the incident on X:

Rep Tim Burchett yelled after catching up to McCarthy, “Hey Kevin, why’d you walk behind me and elbow me in the back?”

Kevin McCarthy: “I didn’t elbow you in the back.”

Burchett: “You got no guts, you did so, …the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that…”

Burchett con’t: “You got no guts, you did so, …the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that? You’re pathetic man, you are so pathetic.”

Burchett starts to walk away from McCarthy, tells me, “What a jerk,” and then yells back, “You need security Kevin!”

Burchett tells me that’s the first point of “communication” with McCarthy since Burchett voted for McCarthy’s ouster as speaker last month:

“That’s just it” for communication since ouster vote, “He’s just a jerk. He’s just a childish little…”

Burchett adds, “did you just see that?” he asks in disbelief. I’m stunned, too.

Says he won’t follow up with McCarthy on what happened, “he’s on a downhill spiral… he just, that was pretty gutless of him. I’m disappointed in his, in him.”

Burchett reiterates he hasn’t talked to McCarthy since he voted against him.

“No, no that was it. That’s it. He’s got $17 million to work against me. And he’s just a — he should have kept his word. I think that just showed what he’s about and it’s unfortunate.”

