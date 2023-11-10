Kevin McCarthy Lashes Out at the “Crazy Eight” Republicans Who Ousted Him, Wants Consequences for Their Actions – Matt Gaetz Issues Brutal Response (VIDEO)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (RINO-CA) remains quite angry at the eight Republicans who voted to fire him as Speaker and wants revenge. And members of the so-called “crazy eight” are responding by mocking him, especially Matt Gaetz.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana got fed up with McCarthy selling out to Democrats and decided America needed a new Speaker.

But McCarthy would not go quietly. Gaetz and Mace also revealed that McCarthy was working behind the scenes to derail any potential candidate for Speaker including Jim Jordan, arguably the most popular Republican in Congress.

His plan foiled, McCarthy decided to go on CNN and throw a fit.

McCarthy told interviewer Manu Raju that Republicans would benefit “tremendously” by no longer having Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as a member of their ranks, though he allowed that decision was “up to the conference.” He did warn that the conference would never heal unless there are “consequences” for the eight who ousted him.

He went on to trash Mace and Burchett, accusing them of being unserious legislators: “They care about press, not policy,” he told Raju.

The RINO continued to lash out at Mace and seemed okay with a Democrat replacing her.

If you’ve watched her, just her philosophy, and the flip-flopping, I don’t believe she wins reelection. I don’t think she will have earned the right to get re-elected.

New — Spoke to Kevin McCarthy. Had some choice words for “crazy eight” Rs. Said GOP won’t “ever heal” unless there are “consequences” Said GOP would benefit “tremendously” if Gaetz wasn’t in House. And says Nancy Mace doesn’t deserve to win reelect. Full intvw: 11aET Sunday pic.twitter.com/7xCBKi5HjL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2023

Matt Gaetz responded in brutal fashion to McCarthy’s whining on his podcast.

Thoughts and prayers to the former speaker as he works through his grief. https://t.co/1QifRVR3O2 https://t.co/vpPtaNBk41 pic.twitter.com/HCGDY8WDzL — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 9, 2023

Gaetz slammed McCarthy for accusing him of being a showboat by pointing out McCarthy’s own narcissism. “If you look at the number of interviews I’ve had with the number McCarthy has had, he was sort of the TV Speaker in the absence of substance,” said Gaetz.

He then issued this devastating reply to McCarthy in response to whether the conference would benefit with Gaetz no longer there: “Thoughts and prayers to the former Speaker as he works through his stages of grief.”

He continued his beatdown of the former Speaker:

I know you mocked and made fun of Tim Burchett for praying about his decision to vote to remove you but you’re still in our prayers. And maybe if you didn’t mock prayer and engaged in some, you would have better peace and comfort. At the end of the day we all expect Kevin McCarthy to go back and represent the people he’s always represented in Congress, on K Street of course, not Bakersfield. If what Kevin McCarthy wants is to make motion to throw me out of the Republican conference, I guess all I can say is bring the f***ing motion.

Mace and Burchett also had few things to say. Mace said she was living “rent-free” in McCarthy’s head and “that he lied all the time.” Burchett mocked MCarthy as “bitter” and said he would “enter into a successful job in lobbying.”

Gaetz responds: “Thoughts and prayers to the former speaker as he works through his grief.” In response, Mace said McCarthy “lied all the time.” And Burchett said McCarthy was “bitter.” “He’ll enter into a successful job in lobbying.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2023

I see I’m still living rent free in the former Speaker’s head. Suffice to say, I don’t really care what he has to say about me. We’ve all moved on, and he should too… https://t.co/XhZxjh5E2X — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 9, 2023

It is a fair question to ponder when McCarthy will finally reach acceptance or remains perpetually triggered.