JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia Introduces Resolution to Expel George Santos From Congress – Santos Responds with Fire! (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA) on Tuesday introduced a resolution to expel indicted Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress.

This will be Santos’s third time facing an expulsion vote.

The House earlier this month voted overwhelmingly to reject a resolution to expel George Santos so the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report on the lawmaker in an effort to get him expelled.

Expelling Santos from Congress requires a two-thirds vote of the full House.

“We’re calling on Mike Johnson, the speaker, to come out and tell his members that he’s going to support the expulsion,” Garcia said.

WATCH:

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress. pic.twitter.com/o9RBYO2dIA — The Recount (@therecount) November 28, 2023

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to Santos on Tuesday and told him resigning would be a way to avoid a vote on expulsion.

NEW — @SpeakerJohnson told a closed leadership meeting today that he spoke to @MrSantosNY again today. And said resigning would be a way to avoid republicans having to take a tough vote, per @repkevinhern — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 28, 2023

Also according to PunchBowl News, House Republicans may wait until Thursday to ask for a vote on Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest’s resolution to expel Santos.

NEW — House Republican sources tell me they may wait until THURSDAY to ask for a vote on MICHAEL GUEST'S resolution to expel George Santos. SOME in the GOP leadership seem to want to give Santos one last chance to resign Thurs. at his news conference — although he says he… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 28, 2023

Santos responded with fire and blasted the DC political class for letting the country burn while they hunt him down.

“Ya’ll want a sound bite. This is the third time we’re going through this. I don’t care,” Santos told reporters on Tuesday. “If this city put the effort into fixing our country the same way they put on expelling me, we’d be in a better place!”

WATCH:

“This is the third time we're going through this. I don't care.” — Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who says he isn’t whipping votes to keep himself in Congress, reacts to the latest expulsion resolution being introduced pic.twitter.com/bS6RSxhtgo — The Recount (@therecount) November 28, 2023

Santos burned it down in an epic rant on X Spaces Friday night and said he expects to be booted from Congress following a report from the House Ethics Committee.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” Santos said on Friday on X Spaces. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

Santos ripped his fellow lawmakers as lazy drunks too hungover to vote who “screw” lobbyists.

“I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they’re too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like f–king candy for someone else to vote for them,” Santos said.

Santos continued, “I don’t care. You want to expel me? I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.”

Earlier this month the House Ethics Committee released their report on their investigation of freshman New York Representative George Santos.

The committee led by Republicans found that Santos “violated criminal laws” and “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit. He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

Santos told Semafor he wouldn’t seek reelection.

The House earlier this month voted overwhelmingly to reject a resolution to expel George Santos so the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report on the lawmaker in an effort to get him expelled.