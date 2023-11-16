NY Republican Rep. George Santos to Retire After House Ethics Committee Finds Him Guilty of Campaign Donations Violations – What About the Crooked Democrats?

It looks like Democrats and RINOs finally got their scalp!

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday released their report on their investigation of freshman New York Representative George Santos.

The committee led by Republican found that Santos “violated criminal laws” and “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit. He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

Santos told Semafor he wouldn’t seek reelection.

That sounds a lot like most politicians in the swamp today. Hello, Maxine Waters?

What about Marxist Cori Bush and her payments to her lover for “security”?

Simon Ateba reported:

Someone needs to ask Ilhan Omar what she thinks of this?

So the crooked Democrats will not even be investigated but Republicans will toss this freshman conservative lawmaker to the ghouls in the DOJ.
What a disgrace!

