Rep. Santos Burns It Down in Epic Rant on Twitter-X Spaces as His Reported Expulsion From Congress Looms, RIPS Lawmakers as Lazy Drunks Who “Screw” Lobbyists

Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos (NY) burned it down in an epic rant on X Spaces Friday night and said he expects to be booted from Congress following a report from the House Ethics Committee.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” Santos said on Friday on X Spaces. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

Santos ripped his fellow lawmakers as lazy drunks too hungover to vote who “screw” lobbyists.

“I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they’re too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like f–king candy for someone else to vote for them,” Santos said.

Santos continued, “I don’t care. You want to expel me? I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.”

Earlier this month the House Ethics Committee released their report on their investigation of freshman New York Representative George Santos.

The committee led by Republicans found that Santos “violated criminal laws” and “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit. He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

Santos told Semafor he wouldn’t seek reelection.

The House earlier this month voted overwhelmingly to reject a resolution to expel George Santos so the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report on the lawmaker in an effort to get him expelled.

Expelling Santos from Congress requires a two-thirds vote of the full House.

Rep. Santos last month was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment, the DOJ announced.

“Santos Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Fundraising Reports with the FEC to Obtain Financial Support for His Campaign and Repeatedly Charged the Credit Cards of Campaign Contributors Without Authorization” – the Joe Biden DOJ said in a press release.

The original resolution to expel Santos was co-sponsored by New York GOP Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.