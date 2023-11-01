DEVELOPING: Pathetic New York RINOs Plan Vote to Expel George Santos From House of Representatives

GOP Rep. George Santos is facing an expulsion vote as soon as Wednesday evening, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Last month New York RINO lawmakers said they would introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress after the latest indictment.

Expelling Santos from Congress requires a two-thirds vote of the full House.

Rep. Santos last month was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment, the DOJ announced.

“Santos Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Fundraising Reports with the FEC to Obtain Financial Support for His Campaign and Repeatedly Charged the Credit Cards of Campaign Contributors Without Authorization” – the Joe Biden DOJ said in a press release.

Democrats have been gunning for Rep. Santos since he entered Congress.

The New York Republican has one of the strongest conservative voting records of any freshman Republican entering Congress.

The Eastern District of New York on Tuesday announced Santos was charged with: One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud, in addition to the seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives that were charged in the original indictment.

“As alleged, Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign. Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions.”

A group of RINOs are doing the Democrats’ dirty work and will introduce a resolution to expel Santos from Congress.

“I will be introducing legislation to expel George Santos from Congress,” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) said on X last month.

The resolution will be co-sponsored by New York GOP Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.

Excerpt from The Wall Street Journal:

House lawmakers are set to vote as soon as Wednesday night on whether to expel Rep. George Santos (R., N.Y.), who made a series of bold fabrications in running for office and faces federal fraud charges related to his 2022 campaign. Two-thirds of House lawmakers would need to vote in favor of expelling Santos to remove him, and the effort was seen as facing an uphill battle, with top Republicans not signaling their support. Expelling Santos would cut into the Republicans’ narrow 221-212 majority, and some lawmakers have said any such move should wait until after his criminal case is resolved or the House Ethics Committee has completed its probe. The resolution to expel Santos is being led by five New York Republicans who said Santos’s legal troubles have been a distraction and a political liability for the party. The five GOP members behind the proposal are Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Marc Molinaro, Nick LaLota, Brandon Williams and Mike Lawler, all of whom are expected to have competitive races next fall. “George Santos deserves to be in prison, not in Congress,” LaLota said last week.

DEVELOPING…