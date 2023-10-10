BREAKING: Biden DOJ Hits GOP Rep. George Santos with 23-Count Superseding Indictment: Charged with Conspiracy, Wire Fraud and More

GOP Congressman George Santos on Tuesday was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment, the DOJ announced.

“Santos Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Fundraising Reports with the FEC to Obtain Financial Support for His Campaign and Repeatedly Charged the Credit Cards of Campaign Contributors Without Authorization” – the DOJ said in a press release.

The Eastern District of New York on Tuesday announced Santos was charged with: One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud, in addition to the seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives that were charged in the original indictment.

“As alleged, Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign. Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions.”

“Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process. The FBI is committed to upholding the laws of our electoral process. Anyone who attempts to violate the law as part of a political campaign will face punishment in the criminal justice system,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Smith.

Recall that George Santos was charged and arrested in May after a federal jury returned a 13-count indictment.

Santos was charged with 7 counts of wire fraud, 3 counts of money laundering and on count of theft of public funds in May.

Tuesday’s charges are in addition to the previous 7 counts.

According to the May indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.

Santos was hit with five counts for “wire fraud” for engaging in a political contribution solicitation scheme.

The lawmaker was charged for each email or text message sent to potential political supporters (screenshot below):

Counts 6-8 were for unlawful money transactions over $10,000.

Counts 10 and 11 were for wire fraud related to unemployment benefits.

The feds allege Santos collected $24,741 in Covid relief benefits while he was gainfully employed making $120,000 salary.

Santos was hit with two counts – one for each $564 payment through interstate wires.

$564 payment!!

Counts 12 and 13 are related to Santos’ alleged false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos allegedly made false statements to the House of Representatives about his finances. He allegedly overstated his income while lying about an investment.

The Biden regime has been targeting Rep. Santos since he entered office taking a seat from Democrats in New York.