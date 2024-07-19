Emotionally Depleted from Unfolding Historical Events? This Mineral Is A Must

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)
It has been an intense and emotional week watching historical events unfold. Events which have stirred up a depth of emotion amongst us all—from sadness and shock, to anger and even rage.
If we are highly sensitive to energy—as many of us are—this has taken an enormous toll on our body and mind, leaving us feeling energetically exhausted and depleted.
When we are glued to our phones, TV or computer as we witness emotionally triggering events, we are exposed to higher than normal radiation levels, and experience an increase in cortisol levels, both of which have been linked to fatigue and anxiety.
And if we are deficient in one very important essential mineral—as millions of Americans are without being aware—we may be experiencing these symptoms on an even more intense level.
That mineral is zinc.
According to a study published by Oregon State University, about 12% of the American population, and a whopping 40% of the senior population, are at risk of zinc deficiency.
Dr Zelenko spoke to the importance of zinc supplementation when it comes to fighting infection, which is why it is amongst the top ingredients in his original and best-selling formulation, Z-Stack™.
But the importance of zinc doesn’t stop there.
Adequate zinc levels are equally as important when stress levels are high. Zinc is crucial in helping to regulate mood and emotions by supporting the functioning of neurotransmitters in the brain. It has also been shown to have a calming effect by supporting healthy GABA levels.
So if you are feeling depleted and exhausted, be sure to get your zinc. Zinc may be taken in an individual supplement form, or in the all-in-one balanced blend found in Z-Stack™—with 30 MILLIGRAMS (mgs) of zinc in every serving.
People are saying:
“My 79 year old father and I have been taking Z-Stack from the beginning. We remained healthy throughout the entire pandemic as well as these last few years as time and time again everyone around us battled COVID, the flu, and other types of respiratory ailments and colds. We know firsthand the benefits of FAITHFULLY taking this product.”
“By far the best fast acting protocol out there! All the essentials in one capsule! I have Z-Stack, Z-sleep, Z-Immune support!And the Z kids is amazing too! My son loves them! Don’t look back just get on the Z Train!”
“This past December a really bad sickness swept through the house and me and my son never got sick! I owe it all to the Z-stack we are taking. I am so grateful to have found Dr. Zelenko. He was a gift to Humanity. Love and Light to all of you keeping this supplement available”