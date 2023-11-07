Nashville Democrat Mayor OUTRAGED that Trans Mass Shooter’s Manifesto Shows Killer Was Leftist Racist, Who Wanted to Murder “Privileged” White “Crackers” — Orders City’s Legal Team to Investigate

Nashville’s Democratic Mayor expressed outrage after the manifesto was leaked to the public, as it shattered a narrative that was being constructed about the incident.

The manifesto shed light on the motive behind the horrific shooting – the transgender murderer held a deep-seated racial bias and harbored intentions to target white individuals specifically.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student, murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults in March in a mass shooting at the school. Hale fired off 152 rounds during the targeted attack at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack appeared to be a deadly hate crime by a deranged trans shooter against Christian Americans. The media has largely ignored the attack that resulted in six deaths, including three children.

On Monday, Louder with Crowder exclusively obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

“Our Mug Club Undercover team has obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter’s manifesto,” Crowder announced Monday.

In a chilling revelation, the disturbing manifesto of Audrey Hale, who referred to her plan as “DEATH DAY,” has been leaked. This document, filled with malevolent intent and a planned timeline, contains a disturbing insight into Hale’s thoughts leading up to the tragic event.

Within the washed-out prose of her manifesto, Hale made numerous alarming statements including: “Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” Her hope for a high death toll is also clearly stated, a chilling sentiment that belies the depths of her malevolence.

Her ire seems particularly focused on kids who she perceives to be affluent, referencing children “going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

Hale extended to a consistently embittered view of societal equity. Demonstrating her deep-seated leftist anger, she wrote, “Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges.”

Her cold-blooded precision when discussing the execution of her heinous plan is chilling, with Hale estimating the entire incident may last as little as 3-7 minutes, but no longer than 10. She stolidly wrote, “It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick.”

From Louder with Crowder:

DEATH DAY

7:00am – Get dressed [COVERED]

7:05am – 8:55am – [COVERED]

w/ stuffed animals + possessions

9:00am – Eat breakfast at home [home encircled in heart shape]

9:30am – Pack up special belongings

in backpack(s)

—9:50am – test knifecor glass breaker

(dads old cars)

10:00am – Leave for Royal Range

(19-20 min)

10:20am – Gear up + setup guns in

trunk (assemble) + get out rest

(w/ mags inside)

11:20am – Final video tape (0 min)

(11:30)

11:35am – Leave for Covenant school

12:00pm – Arrive at Covenant

(Check parking lot for security)

12:05 – arrive in designated parking space

12:05-12:10 – prepare for attack

12:– – Lock + load all weapons

12:33 [circled] Open fire towards SW entrance

Let massacre begin Time2die [circled] XXX

Alex Jone issued a statement on this new development:

The power structure and the Justice Department has tried to suppress the Nashville shooter, the trans woman-to-man who went into the little Christian school and shot those little kids and shot those teachers. The manifesto was suppressed when it happened and we now have confirmed from insiders it was the Justice Department suppressing it. So the local government is upset about this, the police department, and from sources inside the system, we’ll leave it at that. They have leaked to Stephen Crowder and his investigative unit. They have leaked to them the first three pages of the document, where she talks about wokeness and hating white privilege and all the rest of it. This is being done to then pressure the government itself to officially of Nashville release the manifesto because it’s reportedly huge, and see how this monster was brainwashed and poisoned by leftist propaganda, reportedly from the sources. She was a total brainwashed leftist on a bunch of psychotropics that love BLM, you name it. Stephen Crowder has the first tranche. We’re told more is going to be coming.

WATCH:

Mayor Freddie O’Connell is outraged that the world now knows the trans mass murderer was a racist who hated white children.

Following the release of the racist killer’s manifesto, the Nashville Mayor’s office announced they were investigating how the manuscript was released to reporters.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said.

Dietz issued a response following Mayor O’Connell’s inquiry, stating that the department possesses minimal details about the leak.

“I cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of the documents due to the existing lawsuit,” Dietz said. ” At the request of the Mayor, I am initiating a full investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what happened.”

AP reported, “Metro Nashville Police Department said Monday the images were not “MNPD crime scene images” and that it was working with Nashville’s legal department in the investigation.”

Steven Crowder responded to this new development. He wrote, “So…they are confirming they are legit then?”

FOX Nashville authenticated the images uploaded by Crowder and confirmed they are authentic.

“Social media photos claiming to show some of the writings by The Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale are authentic, FOX 17 News has confirmed through a source.”