REPORT: Evil Hamas Mastermind Behind the Israel Terrorist Attack Revealed and His Dark Message Before the Iranian-Backed Assault

An AFP report has revealed the Hamas version of Osama Bin Laden and the dark message he left for his followers just before the attack on Israel.

The mainstream media is now reporting that the man responsible for planning the terrorists’ genocidal slaughter in Israel is a one-armed, one-legged maniac who goes by Mohammed Deif, according to the Financial Review. He has been nicknamed “the cat with nine lives” because he’s dodged numerous Israeli attempts on his life.

The New York Post reports Mohammed Deif is actually the nom de guerre of Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri. He is the head of the Military wing of Hamas.

Moreover, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already named him the architect of a wave of suicide bombings, including a massive surge in 1996 that killed more than 50 civilians.

Just before the horrific assault on the Jewish state, the wheel-chair bound Deif delivered this dark radio message:

In light of the continuing crimes against our people, in light of the orgy of occupation and its denial of international laws and resolutions, and in light of American and Western support, we’ve decided to put an end to all this. So that the enemy understands that he can no longer reveal without being held to account.

As the message started spreading over the airwaves, Hamas launched thousands of rockets at Israel while its fighters infiltrated the border. This was the largest attack on the Jewish state in 50 years.

According to reports Iran was funding and helped organize the deadly assault in Israel by Hamas.

Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of politics at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, told the Financial Review that the attacks could turn Deif into “a god for the young.”

He continued:

Even before this, Deif was like a sacred personality and very much respected both within Hamas and by the Palestinians.

Deif views the Oslo Accords which marked the first time Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) recognized each other as a deep betrayal.

Eyal Rosen, a colonel in the Israeli army’s reserves, told the Financial Review this was likely the reason Deif launched “the second war against Israeli Independence.” Rosen also revealed this was only the beginning.

Deif has tried to start the second war against Israeli independence. The main goal is by steps to destroy Israel. This is one of the first steps, this is just the beginning.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has committed multiple horrific atrocities, including gunning down peaceful Israelis at a dance party, raping and abducting young Israeli women, and beheading Israeli soldiers. Hamas has even chopped off the heads of babies and slaughtered families while they slept.

More than 1,600 people have been killed since the Hama invasion, including 14 Americans.