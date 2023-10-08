UPDATE: Death Toll from Hamas Terrorist Attack Rises to Over 700 – At Least 260 Young People Were Slaughtered at Dance Party in Desert

The death toll from Saturday’s Hamas terror attack rose to over 700 dead. At least 2,000 were injured.

At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.

Avi Mayer from The Jerusalem Post reported this latest update.

The number of Israelis confirmed dead after yesterday’s Hamas invasion has risen to over 700. Men, women, and children, including elderly people executed in the street and young people shot dead at a dance party. There has never been anything like this in Israel’s history. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) October 8, 2023

BREAKING: Israel confirms that the bodies of 260 civilians were found at the site of the music festival near the Gaza border fence. The authorities announce that search and rescue operation is over. pic.twitter.com/rWWVsfqmhy — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

BREAKING: The savage Hamas barbarians slaughtered at least 260 young people dancing at an all-night peace festival. Survivors say the terrorists swarmed the crowd and opened fire. Kids in their 20’s. Hamas needs to be wiped off the face of the Earth. pic.twitter.com/RqMY86jWGm — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 8, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today on the horrific attack on the dance party near Kibbutz Urim.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a nature party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border on Saturday when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

YNet News reported on the partygoers running for their lives as Hamas terrorists attacked the dance party or rave.

מאות בני אדם שבילו הבוקר (ש’) במסיבת טבע בקיבוץ רעים מצאו את עצמם נסים על נפשותיהם בעקבות מתקפת הפתע של חמאס על ישראל, חלקם טרם אותרו.

אם יש לכם קרוב שנעדר או מידע על מי מהנעדרים כתבו למייל האדום שלנו (כתובת בתגובה הראשונה) https://t.co/CIoEFpaa9s — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) October 7, 2023

Here are the shocking videos from the Peace Party and rave before, during, and after the deadly Hamas attack.

Video was posted before the Hamas terrorists opened fire on the peace festival near the Israeli border with Gaza.

The music was so loud that the young Israelis and foreigners likely had no idea that Hamas had breached the border and was about to attack the concert killing numerous young adults.

There were HUNDREDS of young adults at the concert.

If you look closely you can see Hamas terrorists flying in the sky in the background approaching the concert!

Tweet translation: The Rave that was taking place in the Kibbutz of Urim, in Israel, before Hamas terrorists invaded the Gaza Strip. The terrorists arrived shooting at the party participants, killing and injuring many of them.

|| Estava acontecendo uma festa no kibbutz de Urim, em Israel, antes do Hamas invadir a faixa de Gaza. Os combatentes abriram fogo contra os participantes da festa, matando e ferindo várias pessoas. pic.twitter.com/DQsUxfpd0O — World Events (@Eventomund) October 7, 2023

When Hamas attacked the party, the youths were obviously surprised and ran for their lives to their vehicles and out into the desert.

You can hear the shooting in the background as Hamas killers opened fire on the innocent concertgoers.

The terrorists were screaming “Allahu Akbar!” in the background as they shot innocent partygoers.

Terrorists from Gaza attacked an outdoor party near Kibbutz Urim in Southern Israel. Attendees recount harrowing moments of gunfire, with many still in hiding. Concerns grow about potential casualties. #IsraelNews #GazaTerror | : Walla #OperationIronSwords… pic.twitter.com/yUM2M9PSWz — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 7, 2023

Many concertgoers ran into the field and into the desert and hid for hours until Hamas had cleared the area.

This poor woman was captured by Hamas terrorists.

The survivors spoke about how they witnessed bodies along the road murdered by Hamas.

This young woman, Noa was captured by Hamas along with several others. She is still missing.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

Israeli partygoers spoke with the BBC on Saturday after they escaped the Hamas concert attack.

The first woman in the video below says she was the first one to leave the field where she was hiding three hours after the attack. She saw many young people murdered in the road.

The next man in the video says there were bodies left and right outside the car. Hamas terrorists pulled people from the vehicle and gunned them down.

This was the same concert where German citizen Shani Louk was murdered and then Hamas killers tossed her body in the back of a pickup and brought her to Gaza where they chanted “Allahu Akbar!”

Kibbutz Reim is just east of the border with Gaza in southern Israel.