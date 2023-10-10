Biden Shuffles Out 90 Minutes Late to Deliver Remarks on Israel – Doesn’t Mention Iran – Shuffles Away without Answering Any Questions (VIDEO)

Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks on the Hamas ambush terror attack on Israel at 1 pm ET on Tuesday.

He was 90 minutes late to his remarks. This is the first time the public has seen Joe Biden since Saturday.

Biden sounded like he just rolled out of bed as he mumbled for 10 minutes. He confirmed that 14 Americans in Israel have been taken hostage by Hamas terrorists.

“Sadly for the Jewish people, it’s not new. This attack is brought to the surface painful memories & the scars left by a millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide of the Jewish people…We must be crystal clear. We stand with Israel…and we will make sure it has what it needs to take care of its citizens and defend itself,” Biden said.

Biden condemned Hamas but he did not mention Iran. Iran’s proxy army Hamas launched an attack on Israel after Biden gave them $6 billion in exchange for hostages.

“There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity…Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people…Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed,” Biden said.

Biden confirmed Hamas is currently holding 14 American hostages.

“We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” Biden said.

Several Americans were reportedly killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

After 10 minutes, Biden turned his back on reporters and shuffled away.

WATCH: