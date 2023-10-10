NO WORDS: Hamas Savages Cut Off the Heads of BABIES and Gunned Down Families In their Beds (VIDEO)

How does one even begin to describe the depth of this evil? One could even say Satan is more merciful.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hamas has committed multiple horrific atrocities, including gunning down peaceful Israelis at a dance party, raping and abducting young Israeli women, and beheading Israeli soldiers. Hamas has even desecrated the bodies of their victims.

Now we have confirmation the terrorist group has sunk even lower. i24 news correspondent Nicole Zedek reported that she spoke to Israeli soldiers, and they revealed to her that Hamas terrorists are chopping off the heads of babies and gunning down families in their homes.

Yes, Hamas is literally beheading babies.

The Hamas terrorists attacked a small community according to the Israeli military. They murdered families, which included babies with heads cut off. pic.twitter.com/CXGoHr4qgQ — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 10, 2023

Zedek: It’s hard to even explain just the mass casualties that happened right here. Israel military officials say they still don’t have a clear number but I am talking to some of the soldiers and what they witnessed walking through these different houses, these different communities. Babies, with their heads cut off…families gunned down in their beds. You can see some of these soldiers comforting each other. .. many of them reserves as they left their own families behind not knowing the sheer horror they were about to come to. They say they have never experienced anything like this.

Zedek goes on to say 40 babies so far have been taken out on gurneys.

Around 40 babies were butchered in the village of Kfar Aza, in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/Sfm3zRkulb — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 10, 2023

Famous conservative writer, activist, and radio host Ben Shapiro shared a horrifying picture released by an Israeli artist showing a blood-ridden crib.

The reality of evil is sickening. Look at it, understanding it, and fight it. This is a picture released by Israeli artist Tomer Peretz, from a crib in Kibbutz Be’eri. This is what Hamas did to babies. Children.

The reality of evil is sickening. Look at it, understanding it, and fight it. This is a picture released by Israeli artist Tomer Peretz, from a crib in Kibbutz Be’eri. This is what Hamas did to babies. Children. pic.twitter.com/KgkB7CRFBj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 10, 2023

Here are even more photos showing the blood of innocent babies.

Barbarian Palestinians executed so many babies and children. I keep seeing these stories. pic.twitter.com/yQew9tTk4F — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) October 10, 2023

We can only pray Israel will soon achieve total victory and wipe these medieval scumbags off the face of the earth.