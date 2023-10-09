SICKENING: Hamas Savages Chop Off the Heads of Israeli Soldiers (VIDEO)

The depravity demonstrated by Hamas savages has no limits.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, Hamas released several videos of captured young Israeli women, photos of dead Israelis, and photos of them abusing the bodies of the victims.

In one incident, Hamas terrorists opened fire on a dance party in the desert. Over 260 innocents were slaughtered, and several hostages were taken.

Now we have images showing the dead Israeli defense forces with their heads chopped off by Hamas soldiers. These photos have been confirmed by both Israel and the Islamist terror group.

Hamas has just released footage that confirms reports that terrorists have beheaded Israeli soldiers. I will say it again HAMAS=ISIS! — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 9, 2023

The Daily Express first reported on the images, which surfaced online Monday.

Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, released a statement confirming the authenticity of the photos but vowed not to share them. Mossad also said the barbarism of Hamas even exceeds that of ISIS.

Hamas has released footage of them beheading captured soldiers. We will not share it, but the world needs to know their depravity exceeds that of ISIS. And we have been telling you all for years. May the precious souls of our men and women be in our hearts forever.

Here is the official footage confirming the reports.

One X user also captured a video of an obese Hamas “fighter” arriving to cut off the heads of captured Israeli soldiers.

WATCH:

The moment a member of the Hamas movement called Abu Sufyan (the butcher) enters with a Damascus Arab sword to cut off the heads of occupation soldiers. With the sound of loud laughter..!#Palestine#Israel#Gaza pic.twitter.com/h8UgPoSdZV — أحمد آل حله الغامدي المصري – ابن العرب (@AbnElearab) October 8, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 800 Israelis have died so far in the war.