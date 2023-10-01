President Trump Will Deliver Remarks at Event in Ottumwa, Iowa – TODAY @ 2:30 PM CT

President Trump returns to Ottumwa, Iowa, on Sunday to rally Republican voters ahead of the nation’s first caucus.

REGISTER FOR TICKETS HERE. President Trump is expected to speak at 2:30 pm ET.

This will be the President’s third stop over a three-week period in Iowa, whose caucus is expected to be held on January 15. As the Gateway Pundit reported, Trump attended the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game three weeks ago and made several campaign stops in Iowa on September 20th. Trump clearly isn’t holding back despite already being the clear winner in Iowa.

President Trump made a huge entrance at the college football game rivalry, greeting fans and an agriculture fraternity, flipping burgers, and signing footballs. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was also at the game with no support for his “tailgate” event, so his team resorted to attacks against First Lady Melania Trump. Thousands also lined up to salute President Trump as he left the stadium.

Trump leads his closest Primary opponent by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in an Iowa GOP primary poll from last month. The President’s team delivered the following press release on Tuesday:

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Deliver Remarks at a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event in Ottumwa, Iowa September 26, 2023